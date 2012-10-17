* 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 pct * Thailand lowers rates in surprise move * Volumes moderate at 231.6 billion rupees By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 17 Indian bond yields ended flat on Wednesday, as falls in global crude prices eased some of the recent inflationary worries, although no big debt price movements are expected ahead of the central bank's policy review towards the end of the month. The rate decision on Oct. 30 has been eagerly anticipated, given the Reserve Bank of India has faced calls from the government to ease monetary policy after a recent slew of fiscal and economic measures. However, stronger-than-expected inflation data on Monday is leading investors to anticipate the central bank will again hold rates after last cutting them by 50 basis points in April. "It is a fifty-fifty call. It is a question of how RBI assesses the reform measures of the government," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund. "However, given the growth situation and action by other central banks, there is a possibility that the RBI can cut the repo rate." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed flat at 8.15 percent after moving in a narrow 8.15 to 8.16 percent band during the session. Should the RBI opt to keep rates on hold, it would fly against a trend towards easing in the region meant to support economic growth. In a surprise move, Thailand cut rates on Wednesday, after South Korea took similar action last week. The RBI has been vocal about high inflation and is believed to be waiting for additional action from the government to curb the fiscal deficit. In the near term, investors are encouraged by falling Brent crude prices, given continued concerns about the global demand outlook. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 231.6 billion rupees ($4.4 billion). India's benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 6.99 percent while the 1-year rate edged down 1 basis point to 7.60 percent. ($1 = 52.9 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)