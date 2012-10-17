* 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 pct
* Thailand lowers rates in surprise move
* Volumes moderate at 231.6 billion rupees
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 17 Indian bond yields ended flat on
Wednesday, as falls in global crude prices eased some of the
recent inflationary worries, although no big debt price
movements are expected ahead of the central bank's policy review
towards the end of the month.
The rate decision on Oct. 30 has been eagerly anticipated,
given the Reserve Bank of India has faced calls from the
government to ease monetary policy after a recent slew of fiscal
and economic measures.
However, stronger-than-expected inflation data on Monday is
leading investors to anticipate the central bank will again hold
rates after last cutting them by 50 basis points in April.
"It is a fifty-fifty call. It is a question of how RBI
assesses the reform measures of the government," said Mahendra
Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund.
"However, given the growth situation and action by other
central banks, there is a possibility that the RBI can cut the
repo rate."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed flat
at 8.15 percent after moving in a narrow 8.15 to 8.16 percent
band during the session.
Should the RBI opt to keep rates on hold, it would fly
against a trend towards easing in the region meant to support
economic growth. In a surprise move, Thailand cut rates on
Wednesday, after South Korea took similar action last week.
The RBI has been vocal about high inflation and is believed
to be waiting for additional action from the government to curb
the fiscal deficit.
In the near term, investors are encouraged by falling Brent
crude prices, given continued concerns about the global
demand outlook.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 231.6 billion rupees ($4.4 billion).
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate closed
steady at 6.99 percent while the 1-year rate
edged down 1 basis point to 7.60 percent.
($1 = 52.9 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)