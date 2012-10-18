* 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.14 pct * OMO hopes rise as cash deficit rises past 1 trln rupees * RBI policy review awaited; market divided on expectations By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian bond yields eased marginally on Thursday as buying emerged on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will step in to ease cash tightness in the banking system through open market operation (OMO) after a gap of four months. Demand for cash in the banking system is at a four-month high, owing to tight liquidity because of the festive season and banks' covering for their statutory needs towards the end of the reporting fortnight on Friday. "The rally is on the hope of an unexpected OMO announcement, given the higher LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) borrowing and expectations of a conducive monetary policy," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital. Banks' borrowing from the central bank via its repo window has risen past the 1 trillion rupee mark to 1.02 trillion rupees, its highest since June 26. The central bank last conducted a bond purchase via OMO on June 22. Bonds are seen largely taking positions designed to benefit from low volatility ahead of the policy review on Oct. 30, unless the government announces more reform measures, traders said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point (bp) lower at 8.14 percent after moving in a narrow 8.13-8.16 percent band during the session. Treasuries have been largely rangebound in recent sessions as investors expect RBI to hold rates after inflation rose stronger-than-expected in September. RBI last cut rates by 50 basis points in April. The central bank is, however, facing calls from the government to ease monetary policy after a recent slew of fiscal and economic measures. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 311.80 billion rupees ($5.90 billion). India's benchmark 5-year swap rate closed lower 2 bps at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate edged down 2 bps to 7.58 percent. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)