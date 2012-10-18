* 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.14 pct
* OMO hopes rise as cash deficit rises past 1 trln rupees
* RBI policy review awaited; market divided on expectations
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian bond yields eased
marginally on Thursday as buying emerged on expectations the
Reserve Bank of India will step in to ease cash tightness in the
banking system through open market operation (OMO) after a gap
of four months.
Demand for cash in the banking system is at a four-month
high, owing to tight liquidity because of the festive season and
banks' covering for their statutory needs towards the end of the
reporting fortnight on Friday.
"The rally is on the hope of an unexpected OMO announcement,
given the higher LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) borrowing
and expectations of a conducive monetary policy," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital.
Banks' borrowing from the central bank via its repo window
has risen past the 1 trillion rupee mark to 1.02 trillion
rupees, its highest since June 26.
The central bank last conducted a bond purchase via OMO on
June 22.
Bonds are seen largely taking positions designed to benefit
from low volatility ahead of the policy review on Oct. 30,
unless the government announces more reform measures, traders
said.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1
basis point (bp) lower at 8.14 percent after moving in a narrow
8.13-8.16 percent band during the session.
Treasuries have been largely rangebound in recent sessions
as investors expect RBI to hold rates after inflation rose
stronger-than-expected in September. RBI last cut rates by 50
basis points in April.
The central bank is, however, facing calls from the
government to ease monetary policy after a recent slew of fiscal
and economic measures.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 311.80 billion rupees ($5.90
billion).
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate closed
lower 2 bps at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate
edged down 2 bps to 7.58 percent.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)