* 10-year bond yield flat at 8.13 pct * Trading volumes thin in shortened week * OMO hopes remain, but seen unlikely By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian government bonds ended flat on Monday, as traders abstained from taking aggressive positions ahead of the auction for unused debt limits later in the day and the crucial central bank policy review towards the end of the month. Volumes were thin given the week will be cut short to three trading sessions due to public holidays. The cash deficit in the banking system eased on Monday, with repo borrowings falling to 674 billion rupees ($12.52 billion) after hovering in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees in the previous two trading sessions. Dealers, however, expect the liquidity deficit to worsen this week on account of the Dussehra holiday, which typically leads to an increase in demand for cash, and say they remain open to a surprise bond buyback via open market operations (OMOs) from the central bank. "It seems we're stuck in a range here," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India, "at least until the policy review," unless the RBI surprises markets with OMOs or the government announces new fiscal or economic reforms, he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat at 8.13 percent, after trading in a very tight range of 8.12 to 8.13 percent. Investors were largely cautious as India was set to auction a total 268.59 billion rupees in unused debt limits for foreign institutional investors. Results are due by around 1730 India time. Looking ahead, debt markets are cautiously positioned for a potential cut in the repo rate on Oct. 30. However, most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to stay on hold, delivering perhaps only a 25 basis points cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits banks must keep with the central bank. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap was unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate was also unchanged at 7.59 percent. percent. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Editing by)