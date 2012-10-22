* 10-year bond yield flat at 8.13 pct * Trading volumes thin in shortened week * OMO hopes remain, but seen unlikely (Updates with unused debt limit results, adds volumes) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian government bonds ended flat on Monday, as traders abstained from taking aggressive positions ahead of the auction for unused debt limits later in the day and the crucial central bank policy review towards the end of the month. India received bids worth 251.12 billion rupees ($4.66 billion) in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of the 268.59 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said after the close of trading. Volumes were thin given the week will be cut short to three trading sessions due to public holidays. "It seems we're stuck in a range here," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India, "at least until the policy review," unless the RBI surprises markets with bond buybacks or the government announces new fiscal or economic reforms, he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat at 8.13 percent, after trading in a very tight range of 8.12 to 8.13 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a thin 159.10 billion rupees. India received aggressive bids for the unused debt limits for government debt in the old category, as a strengthening rupee currency and recent fiscal and economic reform measures announced by the government helped increase interest. Looking ahead, debt markets are cautiously positioned for a potential cut in the repo rate on Oct. 30. However, most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to stay on hold, delivering perhaps only a 25 basis points cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits banks must keep with the central bank. The cash deficit in the banking system eased on Monday, with repo borrowings falling to 674 billion rupees ($12.52 billion) after hovering in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees in the previous two trading sessions. Dealers, however, expect the liquidity deficit to worsen this week on account of the Dussehra holiday, which typically leads to an increase in demand for cash, and say they remain open to a surprise bond buyback via open market operations (OMOs) from the central bank. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap was unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate was also unchanged at 7.59 percent. percent. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)