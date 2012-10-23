* 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.14 pct * Markets closed on Wednesday, Friday * RBI policy review on Oct 30 key By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Oct 23 Indian federal bond prices edged lower on Tuesday, sending yields up 1 basis point, as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank policy review, with traders expecting few big movements ahead of that key date. Markets are cautiously pricing in the prospect of a surprise cut in interest at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 30, although most analysts expect the central bank to lower the cash reserve ratio instead. The 10-year bond yield last week fell to as low as 8.12 percent, the lowest since Sept. 17, with overnight index swaps also reflecting the chances of a cut in interest rates. The 1-month OIS rate, despite attracting thin volumes, has been trading at 7.90 percent, below India's main lending rate of 8 percent. "People want to lighten positions before the policy as a disappointment in policy could lead to higher yields," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.14 percent. Trading volumes were moderate at 214 billion rupees. Markets will be closed on Wednesday and Friday for public holidays. Bond yields are seen remaining range-bound in the absence of any supply or scheduled events ahead of the policy. Investors will track oil prices given recent geopolitical uncertainty, although Brent slipped towards $109 a barrel on Tuesday, easing some of these concerns. India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rose 1 bp to 6.98 percent, while the 1-year swap rate rose 1 bp to 7.60 percent. (Additional reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)