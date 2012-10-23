* 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.14 pct
* Markets closed on Wednesday, Friday
* RBI policy review on Oct 30 key
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Oct 23 Indian federal bond prices edged
lower on Tuesday, sending yields up 1 basis point, as caution
prevailed ahead of the central bank policy review, with traders
expecting few big movements ahead of that key date.
Markets are cautiously pricing in the prospect of a surprise
cut in interest at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on
Oct. 30, although most analysts expect the central bank to lower
the cash reserve ratio instead.
The 10-year bond yield last week fell to as low as 8.12
percent, the lowest since Sept. 17, with overnight index swaps
also reflecting the chances of a cut in interest rates.
The 1-month OIS rate, despite attracting thin volumes, has
been trading at 7.90 percent, below India's main lending rate of
8 percent.
"People want to lighten positions before the policy as a
disappointment in policy could lead to higher yields," said
Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1
basis point to 8.14 percent.
Trading volumes were moderate at 214 billion rupees.
Markets will be closed on Wednesday and Friday for public
holidays.
Bond yields are seen remaining range-bound in the absence of
any supply or scheduled events ahead of the policy.
Investors will track oil prices given recent geopolitical
uncertainty, although Brent slipped towards $109 a
barrel on Tuesday, easing some of these concerns.
India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap
rose 1 bp to 6.98 percent, while the 1-year
swap rate rose 1 bp to 7.60 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)