* 10-yr bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.13 pct
* 1-mth OIS drops 7 bps to 7.83, below repo rate
* Debt markets closed on Fri for banking holiday
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Oct 25 Indian bonds rose slightly on
Thursday as markets continue to cautiously price a potential
surprise rate cut from the central bank next week, although
trading has been largely range-bound, with yields ending
unchanged for the week.
Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of
India to keep its repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday,
seeing as a cut in banks' reserve requirements as a more likely
outcome.
However, markets are nonetheless ready for a surprise
outcome, with 1-month OIS falling 7 basis points
to 7.83 percent from Tuesday, well below the repo rate.
"The 10-year bond and OIS would continue to trade within the
set ranges of 8.12-8.15 percent, and 7.57-7.62 percent for the
one-year OIS, and 6.97-7.02 percent at the five-year swaps until
the policy," said Moses Harding, head of asset-liability
management at IndusInd Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1
basis point to 8.13 percent.
Yields ended unchanged for the week, having largely moved in
a narrow 2 bp band after hitting a Sept. 17 low of 8.12 percent
last week.
Trading was thin, with only 135 billion rupees of bonds
changing hands, lower than the 214 billion rupees on Tuesday as
FX and debt markets will be shut for a banking holiday on Friday
after also closing on Wednesday.
A surprise 25 bps rate cut from the RBI could spark a rally
in bond markets, with traders estimating the yield could drop to
8 percent.
However, a cut in cash reserve ratio alone is likely to send
bond prices lower, by reducing expectations for RBI bond
purchases via open market operations.
India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap
ended flat at 6.98 percent, having gained 1 bp
for the week. The 1-year swap rate eased 1 bp
to 7.59 percent, and ended unchanged for the week.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)