* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.13 pct * Finmin fiscal deficit comments raise some rate cut hopes * Analysts see CRR cut as more likely outcome By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian federal bond yields ended steady on Monday amid expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold and would opt instead to target liquidity, despite growing political pressure from the finance minister. Most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep the repo rate unchanged at 8 percent but nearly half see a cut in banks' cash reserve requirements -- or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank --- as a more likely outcome. A decision to keep rates on hold would come despite Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's assurance on Monday the government was looking to contain the fiscal deficit for the fiscal year at 5.3 percent, lower than the 5.8 percent expected by markets. The comments could keep the door open for a surprise outcome at the RBI's policy review, although the lack of movements in bonds did not appear to reflect a convincing belief in that outcome. After the close of markets, the RBI called the government's reform efforts a move in the right direction but warned inflation remains a risk. "It is a commitment of fiscal consolidation in the public domain and increases the chances of a repo rate cut," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, said referring to Chidambaram's comments. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady on the day at 8.13 percent after moving in a narrow 8.13 percent to 8.14 percent range. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a low 151 billion rupees ($2.79 billion). Traders said the 10-year bond yield could drop to 8.00 percent levels if the repo rate is cut by 25 basis points, while a 50 basis point cut in rates would cause a rally to about 7.90 percent. A cut in CRR, however, would be perceived as an indication the RBI may limit bond purchases in the open market, and could lead to a sell-off of 3-5 basis points, traders said. Expectations for lower CRR have contributed to sending the 1-month overnight index swap rate to 7.83 percent, below the repo rate of 8.00 percent. Traders said there was some buying seen from foreign institutional investors who were recently allocated the unused debt limits but the buying was not too large. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 1 bp at 6.99 percent while the 1-year rate closed fell 1 bp to 7.58 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)