* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.13 pct
* Finmin fiscal deficit comments raise some rate cut hopes
* Analysts see CRR cut as more likely outcome
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian federal bond yields ended
steady on Monday amid expectations the central bank will keep
interest rates on hold and would opt instead to target
liquidity, despite growing political pressure from the finance
minister.
Most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep the
repo rate unchanged at 8 percent but nearly half see a cut in
banks' cash reserve requirements -- or the amount of deposits
lenders must keep with the central bank --- as a more likely
outcome.
A decision to keep rates on hold would come despite Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram's assurance on Monday the government was
looking to contain the fiscal deficit for the fiscal year at 5.3
percent, lower than the 5.8 percent expected by
markets.
The comments could keep the door open for a surprise outcome
at the RBI's policy review, although the lack of movements in
bonds did not appear to reflect a convincing belief in that
outcome.
After the close of markets, the RBI called the government's
reform efforts a move in the right direction but warned
inflation remains a risk.
"It is a commitment of fiscal consolidation in the public
domain and increases the chances of a repo rate cut," said
Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership, said referring to Chidambaram's comments.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
steady on the day at 8.13 percent after moving in a narrow 8.13
percent to 8.14 percent range.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 151 billion rupees ($2.79 billion).
Traders said the 10-year bond yield could drop to 8.00
percent levels if the repo rate is cut by 25 basis points, while
a 50 basis point cut in rates would cause a rally to about 7.90
percent.
A cut in CRR, however, would be perceived as an indication
the RBI may limit bond purchases in the open market, and could
lead to a sell-off of 3-5 basis points, traders said.
Expectations for lower CRR have contributed to sending the
1-month overnight index swap rate to 7.83
percent, below the repo rate of 8.00 percent.
Traders said there was some buying seen from foreign
institutional investors who were recently allocated the unused
debt limits but the buying was not too large.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed up 1 bp at 6.99 percent while the 1-year
rate closed fell 1 bp to 7.58 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)