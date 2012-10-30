* 10-year yield at 8.18 pct vs 8.13 pct prev close * 1-yr OIS at 7.66 pct from 7.58 pct prev close * Lower likelihood of OMOS seen after CRR cut MUMBAI, Oct 30 Indian overnight indexed swap rates and federal bond yields rose on Tuesday on expectations the central bank would not cut rates until the first months of 2013 and refrain from immediate purchases of bonds after cutting the cash reserve ratio. The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday, continuing its focus on inflation and defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the first time since April. Analysts also saw lower chances of bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) after the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio -- or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the RBI -- by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. The measure would inject about 175 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) into the banking system, the RBI said. "Rate cuts now seem probable only in the January policy as headline inflation readings in the next 2-3 months are likely to shoot up even from current levels," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager at Quantum AMC. "This would take bond yields higher from current levels as November is a heavy supply month. Bond markets now look to OMOs for support, which may come in later than expected," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points from levels before the decision to 8.18 percent. It had closed at 8.13 percent on Monday. Volumes in the bond market were at a heavy 184.25 billion rupees ($3.4 billion). The one-year overnight indexed swap rate spiked 12 basis points to 7.66 percent from levels before the policy announcement. It had closed at 7.58 percent on Monday. Although most analysts had expected the RBI to keep rates on hold, traders had nonetheless hoped for a surprise action after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram pledged on Monday to take efforts to contain the fiscal deficit. Hopes the central bank may be willing to cut the repo rate later in 2012 were also dashed after the RBI saw a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in the January-March quarter, according to its statement. The RBI has stuck to its hawkish tone on inflation, raising on Tuesday its baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for March 2013 to 7.5 percent from 7.0 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 5 bps to 7.02 percent from levels before the decision. It had closed at 6.99 percent on Monday. ($1 = 54.1 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)