* 10-year yield ends at 8.18 pct vs 8.13 pct prev close
* 1-yr OIS up 12 bps, 5-yr up 6 bps, both at over 1-mnth
highs
* Lower likelihood of immediate OMOs seen after CRR cut
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's overnight indexed swaps
and bond yields rose to their highest in over one month on
Tuesday on expectations the central bank would not cut rates
until early 2013 and refrain from immediate bond purchases after
cutting the cash reserve ratio.
The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 8
percent on Tuesday, continuing its focus on inflation and
defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the
first time since April.
Analysts also saw lower chances of immediate bond purchases
via open market operations (OMOs) after the central bank cut the
cash reserve ratio -- or the amount of deposits lenders must
keep with the RBI -- by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent.
The RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said later in the day the
CRR cut -- which is due to inject around 175 billion rupees into
the banking system -- should improve liquidity over the next few
weeks and that OMOs remained on the table.
"Rate cuts now seem probable only in the January policy as
headline inflation readings in the next 2-3 months are likely to
shoot up even from current levels," said Arvind Chari, a fixed
income fund manager at Quantum AMC.
"This would take bond yields higher from current levels as
November is a heavy supply month. Bond markets now look to OMOs
for support, which may come in later than expected," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5
basis points to 8.18 percent, its highest since late September,
after moving in a 8.11 percent to 8.18 percent range.
Volumes in the bond market were at a heavy 293.30 billion
rupees ($5.4 billion).
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate rose
12 basis points to 7.70 percent after hitting 7.72 percent, its
highest since Sept. 21.
Although most analysts had expected the RBI to keep rates on
hold, traders had nonetheless hoped for a surprise action after
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram pledged on Monday to take
efforts to contain the fiscal deficit.
Hopes the central bank may be willing to cut the repo rate
at its next policy review in December were also dashed after the
RBI saw a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in
the January-March quarter, according to its statement.
The RBI has stuck to its hawkish tone on inflation, raising
on Tuesday its baseline wholesale price index inflation
projection for March 2013 to 7.5 percent from 7.0 percent.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 6 bps
to 7.05 percent after hitting 7.06 percent, its highest since
Sept. 28.
However, some analysts said the RBI at least showed a more
accommodative stance, both in terms of interest rates and
liquidity.
"The statement is open-ended and is hinting at a repo rate
cut over the next 3-4 months. Interest rates are clearly headed
lower, be it via cuts in CRR or repo," said Laxmi Iyer, head of
fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund.
"We think that the 10-year will consolidate around current
levels. We still think there will be OMOs in November/December,"
she added.
($1 = 54 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)