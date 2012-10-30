* 10-year yield ends at 8.18 pct vs 8.13 pct prev close * 1-yr OIS up 12 bps, 5-yr up 6 bps, both at over 1-mnth highs * Lower likelihood of immediate OMOs seen after CRR cut (Adds quote, closing levels, byline) By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's overnight indexed swaps and bond yields rose to their highest in over one month on Tuesday on expectations the central bank would not cut rates until early 2013 and refrain from immediate bond purchases after cutting the cash reserve ratio. The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday, continuing its focus on inflation and defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the first time since April. Analysts also saw lower chances of immediate bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) after the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio -- or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the RBI -- by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. The RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said later in the day the CRR cut -- which is due to inject around 175 billion rupees into the banking system -- should improve liquidity over the next few weeks and that OMOs remained on the table. "Rate cuts now seem probable only in the January policy as headline inflation readings in the next 2-3 months are likely to shoot up even from current levels," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager at Quantum AMC. "This would take bond yields higher from current levels as November is a heavy supply month. Bond markets now look to OMOs for support, which may come in later than expected," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 8.18 percent, its highest since late September, after moving in a 8.11 percent to 8.18 percent range. Volumes in the bond market were at a heavy 293.30 billion rupees ($5.4 billion). The one-year overnight indexed swap rate rose 12 basis points to 7.70 percent after hitting 7.72 percent, its highest since Sept. 21. Although most analysts had expected the RBI to keep rates on hold, traders had nonetheless hoped for a surprise action after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram pledged on Monday to take efforts to contain the fiscal deficit. Hopes the central bank may be willing to cut the repo rate at its next policy review in December were also dashed after the RBI saw a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in the January-March quarter, according to its statement. The RBI has stuck to its hawkish tone on inflation, raising on Tuesday its baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for March 2013 to 7.5 percent from 7.0 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 6 bps to 7.05 percent after hitting 7.06 percent, its highest since Sept. 28. However, some analysts said the RBI at least showed a more accommodative stance, both in terms of interest rates and liquidity. "The statement is open-ended and is hinting at a repo rate cut over the next 3-4 months. Interest rates are clearly headed lower, be it via cuts in CRR or repo," said Laxmi Iyer, head of fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund. "We think that the 10-year will consolidate around current levels. We still think there will be OMOs in November/December," she added. ($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)