* 10-yr bond yield at 8.21 pct vs 8.18 pct close * RBI may cut banks' held-to-maturity ceiling * Bond yields seen rising further By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a near two-month high on Wednesday while swap rates climbed to their highest in over a month as disappointment over the central bank's decision to keep interest rates steady continued to hurt. Sentiment was also hit after Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said the central bank was considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling, referring to a category of debt that banks must hold until redemption but which can be reshuffled once a year. Traders fear a cut in the HTM ceiling would release more debt, particularly illiquid bonds, into the market, while banks could also sustain mark-to-market losses should current levels be below the purchase prices. "Comments that the RBI may reduce the HTM to improve market liquidity further hurt the market," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. "Auction results are the only thing that will be monitored now until the industrial output and inflation data due around mid-November. The 10-year will hold in a 8.15 to 8.25 percent range," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.21 percent after earlier hitting a session high at 8.22 percent, the highest since early September. Yields hit a session low at 8.18 percent. Total volume on the central bank's trading platform was at a moderate 186.85 billion rupees ($3.5 billion). The 10-year bond yield was largely range-bound for most of October in the lead-up to the RBI policy review but surged 5 bps on Tuesday alone, bringing its rise this month to 6 bps. Traders had built up hopes for a rate cut on Tuesday after the government announced a slew of fiscal and economic reforms last month, and prodded the central bank to respond by easing monetary policy. However, the RBI opted to continue its focus on inflation, lowering instead the banks' cash reserve ratio, and indicating any rate cuts would not come until the last quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2013. "There was selling from pension funds, insurance firms, mutual fund groups among others. Not just traders, even investors are beginning to sell," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. "With recent ranges broken, the market is losing confidence in government securities and we likely to see a gradual uptick from here on, until a rate cut hopes build up again," he added. Expectations the RBI will not cut rates in 2012 sent overnight index swap rates sharply higher. The 1-yr OIS rate ended up 5 bps at 7.75 pct on Wednesday, its highest since Sept. 13. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.09 percent, after touching 7.10 percent, its highest since Sept. 27. ($1 = 53.80 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)