* 10-yr bond yield at 8.21 pct vs 8.18 pct close
* RBI may cut banks' held-to-maturity ceiling
* Bond yields seen rising further
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield rose to a near two-month high on Wednesday while swap
rates climbed to their highest in over a month as disappointment
over the central bank's decision to keep interest rates steady
continued to hurt.
Sentiment was also hit after Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor Anand Sinha said the central bank was considering
cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling, referring to a
category of debt that banks must hold until redemption but which
can be reshuffled once a year.
Traders fear a cut in the HTM ceiling would release more
debt, particularly illiquid bonds, into the market, while banks
could also sustain mark-to-market losses should current levels
be below the purchase prices.
"Comments that the RBI may reduce the HTM to improve market
liquidity further hurt the market," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed
income trader with First Rand Bank.
"Auction results are the only thing that will be monitored
now until the industrial output and inflation data due around
mid-November. The 10-year will hold in a 8.15 to 8.25 percent
range," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3
basis points at 8.21 percent after earlier hitting a session
high at 8.22 percent, the highest since early September. Yields
hit a session low at 8.18 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's trading platform was at a
moderate 186.85 billion rupees ($3.5 billion).
The 10-year bond yield was largely range-bound for most of
October in the lead-up to the RBI policy review but surged 5 bps
on Tuesday alone, bringing its rise this month to 6 bps.
Traders had built up hopes for a rate cut on Tuesday after
the government announced a slew of fiscal and economic reforms
last month, and prodded the central bank to respond by easing
monetary policy.
However, the RBI opted to continue its focus on inflation,
lowering instead the banks' cash reserve ratio, and indicating
any rate cuts would not come until the last quarter of the
fiscal year ending in March 2013.
"There was selling from pension funds, insurance firms,
mutual fund groups among others. Not just traders, even
investors are beginning to sell," a senior dealer at a foreign
bank said.
"With recent ranges broken, the market is losing confidence
in government securities and we likely to see a gradual uptick
from here on, until a rate cut hopes build up again," he added.
Expectations the RBI will not cut rates in 2012 sent
overnight index swap rates sharply higher. The 1-yr OIS rate
ended up 5 bps at 7.75 pct on Wednesday, its
highest since Sept. 13.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to
7.09 percent, after touching 7.10 percent, its highest since
Sept. 27.
($1 = 53.80 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)