* 10-yr bond yield at 8.19 pct vs 8.21 pct close * Input, output price indexes at a two-month low * Benchmark bond yld to hold in 8.15-8.25 pct range near term By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 1 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged lower on Thursday as value buying emerged in the wake of a sharp sell-off following the central bank's policy review earlier this week, when it left rates unchanged. Bond traders were comforted by a pickup in manufacturing growth in October from September's 10-month low and easing price pressure reflecting in the input and output price indexes, which were at a more than two-month low. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained that high price pressures were keeping it from cutting interest rates despite slowing economic growth. The central bank has held interest rates steady since April even as many central banks around the world have been cutting rates. "RBI's explicit policy guidance of a rate cut in early 2013 will be supporting the bond market," said Arvind Konar, head of fixed income at Almondz Gloal Securities. "The market will closely look at the industrial output and inflation data due around mid-November. The 10-year will hold in a 8.15 to 8.25 percent range till then," Konar said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent. They traded in the 8.19 to 8.22 percent range during the day. At the week's high of 8.22 percent revisited earlier in the session, the yield was up 11 basis points from the week's low of 8.11 percent hit before the policy review on Tuesday. The total volume on the central bank's trading platform was a moderate 173.60 billion rupees ($3.23 billion). Some market participants had factored in a rate cut on Tuesday after the government announced a slew of fiscal and economic reforms last month, piling pressure on the central bank to respond by easing monetary policy. Easing oil prices are seen providing relief to the domestic inflationary pressure. Brent crude hovered around $108.50 a barrel as investors focused on concerns that storm Sandy's rampage across the U.S. East Coast could reduce fuel demand, although data pointing to recovery in China offered some support. The market expects lower chances of immediate bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) after the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points, which is seen releasing around 175 billion rupees into the banking system. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75 percent respectively as traders refrained from building new positions after heavy paying was seen after the central bank's policy review. ($1 = 53.7950 Indian rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)