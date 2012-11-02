* 10-yr bond yield at 8.20 pct vs 8.19 pct close * 10-yr yield rises 7 bps for the week after RBI * OIS rates drop for week; rate cuts seen only in 2013 By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 2 India's benchmark 10-year bonds ended little changed on Friday, but gained 7 basis points for the week as investors pushed back expectations for rate cuts until 2013 after the central bank kept interest rates on hold on Monday. Bond yields are expected to remain range-bound at current levels, with potential for falls if the Reserve Bank of India announces bond purchases via open market operations or if the government announces new fiscal reform measures. Bond prices were hit hard this week after the RBI delivered only a cut in the cash reserve ratio - or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank - although OMOs are still expected, albeit later in 2012. "The market is still awaiting more on the fiscal reform initiatives and implementation cues to take a call on yield curve," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.20 percent on Friday, after trading in a 8.19 to 8.21 percent range during the day. However, for the week, the 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points after hitting a weekly high at 8.22 percent at one point on Thursday. The total volume on the central bank's trading platform was a moderate 149.40 billion rupees ($2.78 billion), lower than the average volumes of 280 billion rupees before the RBI decision. With little expected on the domestic data front next week, the yield is expected to move in range of 8.15 percent to 8.23 percent, traders said. About 175 billion rupees of liquidity will be added to the system, effective Saturday, due to the 25 basis points cut in the CRR announced on Monday. Still, the onset of the Diwali festival season - a time when demand for cash increases - is expected to keep the cash deficit in the banking system tight. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75 percent respectively. But the 5-year swap rate surged 11 basis points for the week, while the 1-year rose 16 bps. (Editing by Rafael Nam)