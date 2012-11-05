* 10-yr bond yield at 8.19 pct vs 8.20 pct prev close
* Govt may borrow at least 200 bln rupees more-fin min
* Liquidity conditions eyed after CRR cut comes into effect
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 5 Indian 10-year bond yields ended
marginally lower o n Monday, but above the session low amid
renewed concerns the government may have to borrow more to fund
a fiscal deficit for the fiscal year that is expected to widen
from its initial target.
The government is looking to contain the fiscal deficit at
5.3 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending in
March 2013, wider than the 5.1 percent target announced in
March, which may entail additional borrowing, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram told Reuters in an interview.
A senior finance ministry official said the government may
borrow at least 200 billion rupees more this fiscal year. India
had been scheduled to borrow a total of 5.69 trillion rupees for
the year.
"It will not be too much of a concern if the extra borrowing
is limited to 200-250 billion rupees," said Mahendra Jajoo, head
of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund.
"However, there are many other variables such as divestment
and 2G auction proceeds which will determine whether the
government can stick to its fiscal deficit target."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis point lower at 8.19 percent, after trading in a 8.18 to
8.21 percent range during the day.
The government is already on a belt tightening mode with
spending rising 1.4 percent in September compared to the same
month in the previous year, well below the spending increase
seen in the first five months of the fiscal year.
Chidambaram has vowed to keep spending on a tight leash to
avoid an excessive widening in the fiscal deficit that would
threaten the country's sovereign ratings.
However, analysts still remained sceptical.
"If this crash diet continues, the fiscal deficit could be
marginally lower than our estimates, but we still do not see it
falling below 5.5 percent of GDP," Nomura said in a note.
Dealers added liquidity conditions would be closely watched
p articularly if signs point to restrained government spending.
For now, markets will measure the impact from the Reserve
Bank of India's 25 basis points cut in the cash reserve ratio,
which became effective on Saturday and will add 175 billion
rupees to the system.
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and
7.75 percent respectively.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)