* 10-yr bond yield at 8.18 pct vs 8.19 pct on Mon * 1-yr OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.76 pct * RBI Gov says may ease policy as early as Jan By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 6 India's near-end rate swaps edged up to a two-month high on Tuesday on continued worries cash conditions will tighten considerably, although bond prices rose for a second session, recovering from a slump after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged last week. Swap rates are expected to remain elevated as liquidity is set to tighten in the coming weeks, given credit demand picks up and currency in circulation rises ahead of the festival season, which include the Diwali holidays in mid-November. Although investors expect the Reserve Bank of India to eventually purchase bonds via open market operations (OMOs), uncertainty remains about how soon that would happen. Still, bonds gained, recovering partially from a recent rout, even after RBI Governor Subbarao said any easing in December was "highly improbable." Investors had already factored in the outcome after the central bank on Oct. 30 signalled rate cuts would only come in the January-March quarter. "Liquidity management will be the RBI's primary concern in the near term. However, I do not expect OMOs til end-November or early December when the liquidity tightness will rise," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice president at Quant Capital. India's 1-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point to 7.76 percent after rising to 7.78 percent earlier in the session, its highest since Sept 7. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point to 7.10 percent, after rising to up to 7.1150 percent, its highest in over a month. Liquidity will remain front and centre this week, especially as the cash tightness has been aggravated as the government keeps spending on a leash. The government's cash balance with the RBI rose to 208.67 billion rupees on Oct. 27 compared to 52.84 billion rupees a week earlier, central bank data showed. The central bank on Saturday infused 175 billion rupees of liquidity through a cut in the cash reserve ratio, and has said it would monitor the impact, but some dealers worry that will not be enough to keep the liquidity deficit in check. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.18 percent, after trading in a 8.17 to 8.20 percent range during the day. Bond trading hours were extended by half an hour to 1200GMT due to a delay in state loan auction results. Although the government is widely expected to announce additional borrowing for the fiscal year - on top of the targeted 5.69 trillion rupees - hopes are rising of a smaller sized sale amount that could be carried out via Treasury bills. (Editing by Rafael Nam)