* 10-yr bond yield ends at 8.19 pct, up 1 basis point * India may borrow an additional 400 bln rupees by Dec-Reuters poll * Repo bids rise to highest in four sessions By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 7 India federal bond yields rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, with trading likely to be rangebound ahead of key macroeconomic data next week. India will report factory data for September as well as wholesale inflation for October next week, in what will be the first important data points since the central bank kept rates steady last week. However, with the Reserve Bank of India indicating that it was unlikely to ease monetary policy further until January, bonds are unlikely to be much impacted unless the data throws up a major surprise. Bond dealers are also closely watching cash conditions with rising swap rates indicating liquidity may tighten in the days ahead. Repo bids with the central bank rose to 665.20 billion rupees, its highest in four sessions. "The near term visibility of a rate cut has diminished after the policy. The market is looking at the possibility of open market operations if the liquidity deficit sustains near the 1 trillion rupees mark," said Prasanna Patankar, head of treasury at STCI Primary Dealer. He expects the central bank to resume open market operations in the week following Diwali, a festival during which the demand for cash goes up and another ahead of advance tax outflows in mid-December. India is likely to miss its already streched fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent of GDP and may borrow an additional 400 billion rupees as early as December to fund its deficit, a Reuters poll showed. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 b asis point to 8.19 percent, after trading in a 8.17 to 8.20 p e rcent range during the day. Near-term rate swaps hit a two-month high on liquidity concerns and likely absence of any near-term rate cuts. India's 1-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point to 7.77 p ercent after rising to 7.7850 percent earlier in the session, its highest since Sept 7. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 basis point to 7.14 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)