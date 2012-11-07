* 10-yr bond yield ends at 8.19 pct, up 1 basis point
* India may borrow an additional 400 bln rupees by
Dec-Reuters poll
* Repo bids rise to highest in four sessions
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 7 India federal bond yields rose on
Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, with trading likely
to be rangebound ahead of key macroeconomic data next week.
India will report factory data for September as well as
wholesale inflation for October next week, in what will be the
first important data points since the central bank kept rates
steady last week.
However, with the Reserve Bank of India indicating that it
was unlikely to ease monetary policy further until January,
bonds are unlikely to be much impacted unless the data throws up
a major surprise.
Bond dealers are also closely watching cash conditions with
rising swap rates indicating liquidity may tighten in the days
ahead.
Repo bids with the central bank rose to 665.20 billion
rupees, its highest in four sessions.
"The near term visibility of a rate cut has diminished after
the policy. The market is looking at the possibility of open
market operations if the liquidity deficit sustains near the 1
trillion rupees mark," said Prasanna Patankar, head of treasury
at STCI Primary Dealer.
He expects the central bank to resume open market operations
in the week following Diwali, a festival during which the demand
for cash goes up and another ahead of advance tax outflows in
mid-December.
India is likely to miss its already streched fiscal deficit
target of 5.3 percent of GDP and may borrow an additional 400
billion rupees as early as December to fund its deficit, a
Reuters poll showed.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1
b asis point to 8.19 percent, after trading in a 8.17 to 8.20
p e rcent range during the day.
Near-term rate swaps hit a two-month high on liquidity
concerns and likely absence of any near-term rate cuts.
India's 1-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point to
7.77 p ercent after rising to 7.7850 percent earlier in the
session, its highest since Sept 7.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 basis
point to 7.14 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)