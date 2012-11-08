* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.19 pct * Repo bids rise to highest in six sessions * Inflation, IIP data next week key - traders By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 8 India's federal bond yields ended flat on Thursday in choppy trading, with the market likely to remain rangebound ahead of a holiday-shortened week peppered with key macroeconomic data. India will report next week factory data for September and wholesale inflation data for October, which will be the first important data points since the central bank kept rates steady last week. The central bank has, however, indicated that it is unlikely to ease monetary policy further until January, thereby reducing the possibility of an impact of the data on bonds unless the data throws up a major surprise. "The inflation data will be closely watched as its trajectory will determine the timing of rate cut, be it in December, January or later," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent, after trading in an 8.18-8.19 p ercent range during the day. Trading volumes were at 129.3 billion rupees ($2.39 billion), half that of a usual session, and are likely to remain thin in the coming week given that it will be cut short to three trading sessions due to public holidays. Bond dealers are also closely watching cash conditions with rising swap rates indicating liquidity may tighten in the days ahead. Repo bids with the central bank rose to 796.2 billion rupees, its highest in six sessions. Agarwal expects the central bank to resume open market operations in the week following Diwali, a local festival during which the demand for cash goes up. India's 1-year OIS rate was flat at 7.77 p ercent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 basis point to 7.13 percent. ($1 = 54.0650 Indian rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)