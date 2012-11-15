* 10-yr bond yield down 2 bps at 8.19 pct * 1-yr OIS rate at 2-wk low; 5-yr OIS lowest since Nov. 7 * Lower inflation triggers bets of a rate cut in Dec By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 15 India's one-year overnight swap rate dropped to a 2-week low, and bond yields fell on Thursday as an unexpected easing of inflation in October spurred bets the central bank will have more room to loosen policy to support growth. Wholesale prices - India's main inflation gauge - rose an annual 7.45 percent, the slowest pace since February, government data released on Wednesday showed. The inflation print has restarted the debate on the timing of the Reserve Bank of India's policy rate cut, which had been priced in for the January-March quarter of 2013, as core inflation also eased. Economists expect the central bank to wait for inflation to peak before embarking on a rate-cut cycle. "Some small probability is being assigned to a rate cut in December as inflation numbers give the market the comfort that it is likely to remain below the projected trajectory given by the RBI," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate fell 4 basis points to 7.71 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 30, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.11 percent, a level seen last on Nov. 7. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 bps to 8.19 percent. Contraction in the September industrial output is also piling more pressure on the RBI to shift from its focus on inflation towards supporting growth. Pressure is also mounting on the government as the muted response at the 2G telecom airwave auction raises concerns about how the government will bridge the fiscal deficit target for fiscal 2012/13 Finance Minister Chidambaram has vowed to keep spending under control to avoid an excessive widening in the fiscal deficit that would threaten the country's sovereign ratings. The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate at 8 percent since April, and signalled at its last policy review last month that any rate cut would not come until the January-March quarter. "While this softening was unexpected, we do not think inflation has peaked," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai. "Even as the RBI expressed growth worries it would want to avoid a "flip-flop" in policy." (Editing by Sunil Nair)