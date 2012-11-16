* 10-yr bond yld flat at 8.19 pct, down 3 bps for week * Inflation at 7.5 pct still quite high-RBI gov * Parliament winter session, OMO prospects eyed By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Nov 16 Indian federal bonds ended steady on Friday supported by a well-bid auction, although comments from the central bank governor saying inflation was still high spurred some mild profit-taking in a week in which yields fell for the first week in four. Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao comments on inflation suggested the bank is unlikely to loosen monetary conditions anytime soon to support faltering growth, and that it may stick to its plan to consider rate cuts only in the January-March quarter. The comments doused some of the gains in bond prices seen after inflation data on Wednesday had showed headline inflation unexpectedly easing, which had raised hopes the RBI would consider a rate cut at its next policy review in December. Bond investors are now looking ahead to the start of the winter session in parliament on Thursday, which will be a key measure of the government's ability to pass fiscal and economic reforms. Whether the RBI announces bond purchases via open market operations will also influence trading in the days ahead. "I think the market would stand still next week as well. The OMO jitters and expectation of reform talks in the winter session would be the major triggers," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A K Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.19 percent. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a low 98.90 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) compared to the usual 160-200 billion rupees. The 10-year yield fell 3 basis points for the week, snapping three previous week of rising yields. The central bank sold 130 billion rupees worth of debt earlier in the day at yields in line with or marginally higher than the median poll by Reuters, helping offset the initial negative impact from Subbarao's comments. Investors are also expected to keep close track of the country's success in containing the fiscal deficit for the fiscal year ending in March 2013 at 5.3 of gross domestic product. However, privately, finance ministry officials are conceding India will struggle to keep its finances in order, especially after a dismal response to this week's auction of mobile phone licences. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2 bps to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rose 1 bp to 7.72 percent. For the week, swap rates dropped for the first time in four: the 5-year rate fell 2 bps and the 1-year rate dropped 5 bps. ($1 = 55.20 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)