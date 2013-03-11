* 10-yr bond yield ends steady at 7.84 pct * Factory data on Tues, WPI on Thurs key for near-term cues * Short-end OIS rates rise as cash tightens again By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 11 Indian government bonds held steady on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of key data later this week but an improvement in the trade deficit in February helped pull yields off the day's highs. February exports rose 4.25 percent from a year earlier, narrowing the trade deficit, which analysts said could reduce the pressures on the current account deficit. Still, investors are on hold until factory output data on Tuesday and wholesale price-based inflation on Thursday, which will be key in helping cement views ahead of the central bank's policy review on March 19. Analysts said bond purchases via open market operations were possible given companies must pay advance taxes by March 15, creating a potential drain in liquidity over the next two weeks. "Bonds should remain around current levels until the factory data. Market is expecting at least one open market operation in March and it is required in this week to take care of the advance tax outflows," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 7.84 percent after moving in a narrow 7.83 percent to 7.85 percent range during the session. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a low 160.05 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) compared with the average 300 billion-350 billion rupees. Expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review are likely to drive trading in the near term. Comments by RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Friday, rejecting the notion that the high inflation was a "new normal" weighed on sentiment by raising fears the central bank would remain hawkish on interest rates. Liquidity is also tightening, with banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window climbing above 1 trillion rupees for the first time in six sessions. In the overnight indexed swaps, short-end rates rose due to tightness in cash conditions. The one-month rate rose as much as 4 basis points (bps) to 8.43 percent. The benchmark 5-year rate closed steady at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate ended up 1 bp at 7.56 percent. ($1 = 54.4 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)