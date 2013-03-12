* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 7.89 pct * Higher-than-expected IIP, CPI reduce rate cut bets * 5-year bonds look attractive, target 7.6 pct- Nomura By Swati Bhat Mumbai, March 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in over a week on Tuesday as accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data prompted traders to trim rate cut bets. Market participants were hopeful the central bank would reduce rates at its policy review on March 19 after disappointing December quarter growth data released on Feb. 28. However, data earlier in the day showed consumer price-based inflation rose 10.91 percent in February from 10.79 percent in January, while industrial output grew 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, almost double the 1.2 percent forecast by analysts. Traders will now focus on the wholesale price-based inflation data due on Thursday for cementing rate cut expectations. "Considering RBI's January policy statement and today's data, there is very little expectation and very little room for RBI to deliver another rate cut. The market is now awaiting the WPI number, however rate cut expectations are subdued," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fixed income dealer with Bajaj Corp. "With the huge borrowing for the next fiscal starting in April, there is very little scope for a rally in bonds. I expect a 7.85 to 7.95 percent range till the WPI data." The central bank is expected to cut policy rates next Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll, after the weakest economic growth in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the government to contain its fiscal deficit. The poll, however, was conducted ahead of the data. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 5 basis points (bps) at 7.89 percent after rising to 7.90 percent, its highest since March 4. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 310.3 billion rupees ($5.7 billion) compared with an average 300-350 billion rupees in recent weeks. Nomura said it preferred the 5-year government bond with a target of 7.60 percent by end-April from around 7.83 percent currently, expecting the upcoming supply of debt to primarily impact longer maturities. Traders remain hopeful the central bank will announce another round of open market operations before the end of March with cash deficit in the system remaining high due to advance tax outflows which are due by March 15. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rose above the 1 trillion rupees mark for a second consecutive session. In the overnight indexed swaps, the benchmark five-year rate closed steady at 7.22 percent while the one-year rate ended up 2 bps at 7.58 percent. ($1 = 54.20 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)