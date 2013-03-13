* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 7.90 pct * Feb WPI data due on Thursday key for near-term direction * WPI around or below 6.5 pct to cement rate cut bets By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 13 Indian federal bond yields inched higher on Wednesday on widespread caution a day before February wholesale inflation data, which will be key to setting expectations ahead of the central bank's policy review. India's wholesale prices likely rose 6.54 percent in February, their slowest annual pace in more than three years, strengthening the chances of a rate cut, a Reuters poll showed. A number below 6.5 percent could increase expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates at its policy review on March 19, and would come as a big relief after data showing accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output had raised some doubts. "I still think the central bank will do a 25 basis points rate cut considering growth is really coming off," said Dinesh Ahuja, a fixed income dealer with SBI Funds Management. "However, I do not expect bond yields to react much as supply would be soon hitting the market in the new fiscal year," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.90 percent after moving in a 7.88 to 7.91 percent range during the session. Traders will also be closely monitoring the evolving liquidity scenario as cash is expected to tighten further in the coming days as corporates make quarterly advance tax payments. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window fell to 968.1 billion rupees, down from 1.09 trillion rupees on Tuesday. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 199.75 billion rupees ($3.7 billion) compared with the average 300 billion-350 billion rupees traded in recent weeks. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate and the one-year rate closed steady at 7.22 percent and 7.58 percent, respectively. ($1 = 54.3 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)