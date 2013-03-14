MUMBAI, March 14 Indian 10-year bonds gained after comments from the central bank governor's calling the recently unveiled 2013/14 government budget "responsible" raised hopes for a rate cut next week, although wholesale inflation date due later in the day will be key. The comments supported expectations for a 25 basis point rate cut ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday, and comes after data showing stronger-than-expected industrial output and accelerating consumer inflation earlier this week had raised some doubts. The RBI governor has previously cited India's record current account deficit as a factor in monetary policy, making his views on fiscal policy relevant to markets. "The finance minister delivered a very responsible budget. You can quibble about how that is being achieved... but given the circumstances, I think it's (the budget) very measured and responsible," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in London on Wednesday. The governor, however, added that stubbornly high inflation must come down to a 4-6 percent range. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 7.87 percent as of 0505 GMT. Traders expect the yield to move in a 7.86-7.88 percent range until the inflation data. India's wholesale prices are expected to have risen 6.54 percent in February, their slowest annual pace in more than three years, a Reuters poll showed. "Market is awaiting the WPI data for cues. A number below 6.5 percent could push the yield down another 3-4 bps but if it's sharply lower, market may rally more," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealer. ($1 = 54.5 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)