* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 7.86 pct
* Lower-than-expected core inflation cements rate cut view
* RBI's plcy statement on Tues key for medium-term direction
(Updates closing level, adds OIS)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 14 Indian 10-year bond yield
dropped for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as a
lower-than-expected rise in the February core inflation
reinforced expectations the central bank will cut interest rates
next week.
Core wholesale price inflation, which strips volatile
indexes such as food and fuel prices, rose an estimated 3.8
percent in February from last year, below expectations of a 4.2
percent rise and down from a 4.1 percent annualised rise in
January.
Analysts said the Reserve Bank of India could now justify a
25 basis point cut in interest rates when it reviews policy on
Tuesday, even as headline inflation accelerated last month more
than expected.
Expectations the central bank would cut interest rates for a
second time in 2013 next week were further reinforced after RBI
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao called the recently unveiled 2013/14
government budget "responsible" in a speech in London on
Wednesday.
Subbarao had previously cited India's record high current
account deficit as a factor in monetary policy, making his views
on fiscal policy relevant to markets.
"We expect the RBI to offer a 25 bps rate cut given the
recent government initiatives to improve the twin deficit along
with falling core," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income
strategist with AK Capital, referring to both the current
account and fiscal deficits.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
down 4 bps at 7.86 percent. The yield had risen to as high as
7.91 percent ahead of the core inflation data.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform stood at a moderate 363.90 billion rupees ($6.7
billion) versus an average 300-350 billion rupees.
Subbarao's comments and the falling core inflation data have
calmed a jittery market after data on Tuesday showed
stronger-than-expected industrial output and accelerating
consumer inflation.
Still, bond investors will also closely scrutinise the RBI's
statement on Tuesday after the central bank cut interest rates
by 25 bps in January, but issued a statement that was more
hawkish on inflation than expected, putting into doubt how
aggressively it would cut interest rates this year.
Overnight indexed swap rates also fell on rate cut bets,
with the benchmark five-year rate closing down
3 bps at 7.19 percent and the one-year rate
ending 4 bps lower at 7.54 percent.
($1 = 54.4 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)