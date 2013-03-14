* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 7.86 pct * Lower-than-expected core inflation cements rate cut view * RBI's plcy statement on Tues key for medium-term direction (Updates closing level, adds OIS) By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 14 Indian 10-year bond yield dropped for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as a lower-than-expected rise in the February core inflation reinforced expectations the central bank will cut interest rates next week. Core wholesale price inflation, which strips volatile indexes such as food and fuel prices, rose an estimated 3.8 percent in February from last year, below expectations of a 4.2 percent rise and down from a 4.1 percent annualised rise in January. Analysts said the Reserve Bank of India could now justify a 25 basis point cut in interest rates when it reviews policy on Tuesday, even as headline inflation accelerated last month more than expected. Expectations the central bank would cut interest rates for a second time in 2013 next week were further reinforced after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao called the recently unveiled 2013/14 government budget "responsible" in a speech in London on Wednesday. Subbarao had previously cited India's record high current account deficit as a factor in monetary policy, making his views on fiscal policy relevant to markets. "We expect the RBI to offer a 25 bps rate cut given the recent government initiatives to improve the twin deficit along with falling core," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital, referring to both the current account and fiscal deficits. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 4 bps at 7.86 percent. The yield had risen to as high as 7.91 percent ahead of the core inflation data. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform stood at a moderate 363.90 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) versus an average 300-350 billion rupees. Subbarao's comments and the falling core inflation data have calmed a jittery market after data on Tuesday showed stronger-than-expected industrial output and accelerating consumer inflation. Still, bond investors will also closely scrutinise the RBI's statement on Tuesday after the central bank cut interest rates by 25 bps in January, but issued a statement that was more hawkish on inflation than expected, putting into doubt how aggressively it would cut interest rates this year. Overnight indexed swap rates also fell on rate cut bets, with the benchmark five-year rate closing down 3 bps at 7.19 percent and the one-year rate ending 4 bps lower at 7.54 percent. ($1 = 54.4 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)