By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields
stayed in a tight range on Friday as investors were cautious
about adding large positions ahead of the central bank's policy
review next week, when it is widely expected to reduce rates by
at least 25 basis points.
The lower-than-expected core inflation print for February
and the central bank chief's comments calling the recently
unveiled federal budget "responsible" have raised hopes of a
rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India.
However, bond yields came off the session's lows after a
Standard and Poor's analyst said the slowdown in India's
economic growth is less supportive for the country's sovereign
credit ratings.
"The broad range for next week will be 7.75 to 7.95
percent, depending on what the RBI does in the policy. Until the
policy the 10-year should hold in a 7.80-7.90 range," said
Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank.
"The central bank's statement will be critical. If they do
just a 25 basis points but the statement is dovish, market would
still rally," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
steady at 7.86 percent after moving in a 7.84 to 7.87 percent
band during the day. On the week, the 10-year bond yield ended
up 2 bps.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a low 244.10 billion rupees ($4.5 billion)
compared with the average 300-350 billion rupees in recent
weeks.
The RBI cut interest by 25 bps at its last policy review in
January but surprised investors with a cautious tone on monetary
policy, making its stance on Tuesday equally important for
investors.
Overnight indexed swap rates fell across the curve, although
traders attributed that to stop-losses being triggered.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down
3 bps at 7.16 percent while the 1-year rate
ended 4 bps lower at 7.50 percent.
($1 = 54 Indian Rupees)
