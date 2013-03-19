* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 7.90 pct * RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps, as widely expected * Key govt ally pulls out, raising doubts about the fate of reforms By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 19 Indian government bonds fell to the lowest in one-and-a-half months on Tuesday after the central bank said there was limited room for further rate cuts, with political instability in New Delhi raising concerns over future reforms. The Reserve Bank of India cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) as widely expected, but warned the scope for further rate cuts remained limited, citing risks from high current account deficit and high retail inflation. The central bank's move was overshadowed by a political crisis in the ruling coalition when a key regional ally pulled out of it, creating an impasse over future reforms critical to keeping the fiscal deficit in check and avoiding a rating downgrade to "junk" status. With the federal budget and the central bank policy behind, dealers will now turn their attention to new supply hitting the markets from April, which will average about 150 billion rupees each week in the first half. "We do not have supply till March-end. Going into April, liquidity will improve on government spending and coupon payments which will provide some support to bonds," said Harish Agarwal, a bond trader with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. "Subsequently, yields will be data-driven." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 bps higher at 7.90 percent after rising to as high as 7.93 percent earlier in the session, its highest since Feb. 6. Yields fell to 7.84 percent in early trades after the government's fiscal first-half borrowing came in marginally below market expectations. After trading hours on Monday, the government said it would borrow 3.49 trillion rupees in April-September, or 60 percent of the gross issuance of 5.79 trillion rupees. However, the central bank's assurance of actively managing liquidity, including through open market operations, has kept hopes of more debt buy including this week, dealers said. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at an average 337.30 billion rupees. Interest rate swaps rose as future rate cuts were put in doubt. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps higher 7.19 percent. The one-year rate rose 4 bps to 7.54 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)