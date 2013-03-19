* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 7.90 pct
* RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps, as widely expected
* Key govt ally pulls out, raising doubts about the fate of
reforms
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian government bonds fell to
the lowest in one-and-a-half months on Tuesday after the central
bank said there was limited room for further rate cuts, with
political instability in New Delhi raising concerns over future
reforms.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its key policy rate by 25
basis points (bps) as widely expected, but warned the scope for
further rate cuts remained limited, citing risks from high
current account deficit and high retail inflation.
The central bank's move was overshadowed by a political
crisis in the ruling coalition when a key regional ally pulled
out of it, creating an impasse over future reforms critical to
keeping the fiscal deficit in check and avoiding a rating
downgrade to "junk" status.
With the federal budget and the central bank policy behind,
dealers will now turn their attention to new supply hitting the
markets from April, which will average about 150 billion rupees
each week in the first half.
"We do not have supply till March-end. Going into April,
liquidity will improve on government spending and coupon
payments which will provide some support to bonds," said Harish
Agarwal, a bond trader with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
"Subsequently, yields will be data-driven."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2
bps higher at 7.90 percent after rising to as high as 7.93
percent earlier in the session, its highest since Feb. 6.
Yields fell to 7.84 percent in early trades after the
government's fiscal first-half borrowing came in marginally
below market expectations.
After trading hours on Monday, the government said it would
borrow 3.49 trillion rupees in April-September, or 60 percent of
the gross issuance of 5.79 trillion rupees.
However, the central bank's assurance of actively managing
liquidity, including through open market operations, has kept
hopes of more debt buy including this week, dealers said.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at an average 337.30 billion rupees.
Interest rate swaps rose as future rate cuts were put in
doubt.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5
bps higher 7.19 percent. The one-year rate rose
4 bps to 7.54 percent.
