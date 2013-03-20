* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 7.92 pct * RBI to buy up to 100 bln rupees of bonds on Fri * Yield curve set to steepen on supply profile - dealers By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 20 Indian government bonds fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, hitting earlier a 1-1/2 month low, as the central bank's cautious outlook on interest rates and political uncertainty continued to keep sentiment weak. The central bank's cautious outlook overshadowed its planned debt purchases of 100 billion rupees via open market operations on Friday, which were largely anticipated given tight banking liquidity. Investors also appeared to garner little comfort even after the government said on Wednesday it was still able to pass reform legislation in parliament, as ministers did not answer questions on whether it would call a snap election. With the government set to resume selling bonds in April, after staying absent from markets this month, dealers are now focusing on the short-end of the yield curve as the bulk of the supply will come in maturities of 10 years or above. "The government borrowing kicks in from April and the market is also betting on how far the current benchmark will remain liquid. The guidance on future cuts has also damped sentiments," said Anoop Verma, vice president at Development Credit Bank. "All indications point to the yield curve steeping with short-end auctions limited." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.92 percent. Yields rose to as high as 7.94 percent earlier in the session, the highest since Feb. 5. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were slightly less than average 232.50 billion rupees. Investors are expected to monitor political developments after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party's withdrawal from the ruling coalition on Tuesday rattled market. The Reserve Bank of India also disappointed investors by retaining its hawkish stance on interest rates, even after easing monetary policy by 25 basis points on Tuesday. The overnight indexed swap curve has also seen some bear-steepening with the longer-end rising more than the short-end in anticipation of fewer rate cuts and new supplies. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.20 percent. The one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.53 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)