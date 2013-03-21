* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.93 pct * Traders expect selling to continue till fiscal year-end * OMO on Friday may not see heavy demand, says trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, March 21 India's benchmark bond yield touched its highest level in two-and-a-half months on Thursday as sentiment was broadly hit after the central bank said the scope for future rate cuts was limited, with a line-up of heavy supplies providing little respite. The 25-basis-point rate cut on Tuesday failed to enthuse markets much as it was broadly discounted while the central bank's guidance on there being limited scope for more rate cuts has since kept the debt market in a sell mode. Within hours of the disappointing monetary policy, a key ally of the ruling coalition withdrew support, fuelling concerns over political stability and the government's ability to continue with economic and financial reforms. Traders expect the selling in bonds to continue at least till the end of March as banks would prefer to stay light heading into the fiscal year-end with the new borrowing scheduled to start in the first week of April. The government is scheduled to borrow 3.49 trillion rupees or 60 percent of its gross borrowing target for the next fiscal year between April and September. "There are a number of reasons for the selling in bonds --limited visibility of monetary policy, commencement of the borrowing programme, political uncertainty leading to fears of fiscal issues," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "Year-end cutting of positions by banks and fear of high cash rates at year-end will also hurt," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.93 percent, up 1 basis point on the day after moving in a 7.91 to 7.95 percent range. At 7.95 percent, the yield was at its highest since Jan. 4. Total volumes stood at a low 175.10 billion rupees ($3.22 billion) compared with the average 300-350 billion rupees in recent weeks. The 10-year bond yield is expected to get some support around current levels and is seen moving in a 7.90 to 7.96 percent range on Friday. The central bank's up to 100 billion rupees debt buyback on Friday will be key for near-term direction. "Everyone will want to sell at the open market operation. However, it could turn out to be a poor show because most banks' holding price is higher," said Anoop Verma, a vice president with Development Credit Bank. The overnight indexed swap curve also saw some steepening with the 5-year rate rising more than the short-end due to the monetary guidance. The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed at 7.24 percent, up 4 bps, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.54 percent. Goldman Sachs recommends paying the 5-year OIS with a target of 7.5 percent. ($1 = 54.30 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)