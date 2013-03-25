* 10-year bond yield drops 1 basis point to 7.95 pct

* Govt eases investment rules in debt for foreigners

* Another key ally considers pulling out - local media

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, March 25 Indian government bonds recovered in late trade to gain on Monday as dealers locked in high yields, but sentiments remained jittery as local media reports that another party may withdraw support from the ruling coalition reinforced concerns about political instability after the withdrawal of a key ally last week.

Concerns that India's reform agenda will slow or that the government may even be forced to call early elections largely offset the impact of the government's eased investment rules for foreign investors announced on Saturday.

Bonds will be under pressure as month-end approaches when banks like to have cash, as markets continue to reel after the central bank last week stuck to a cautious tone on monetary policy.

Limited gains are also seen in the holiday-shortened trading week as funds close books for the fiscal year ending March 31.

"Political uncertainty, limited monetary support to growth and resultant risk on fiscal slippage, and huge pipeline supplies with limited appetite are the main reasons," said Moses Harding, head of asset liability management at IndusInd Bank, who expects yields to breach 8 percent in the near term.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.95 percent. It had risen to 7.99 percent earlier in the session.

Volumes were lower than usual at 235.30 billion rupees.

Yields are not far off the 8 percent last seen in early January, in a steep reversal from the 2013 low of 7.78 percent, last seen on Feb. 26.

Bonds were hit as local media reported the Samajwadi Party may consider withdrawing support from the government. Party leader Akhilesh Yadav could not be immediately reachable by Reuters.

Another ally, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had withdrawn support from the government last week.

However, with most of the current debt limits used up, the near-term gains may be limited. Derivium Capital estimates 88 percent of government bond debt limits have already been used.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp down at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.51 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)