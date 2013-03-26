* 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.99 pct

* Cash rates spike to 9 pct in trade, a near 3-mth high

* Recent bond selloff 'overdone' - Barclays Capital

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, March 26 Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday as mutual funds pared debt positions ahead of the end of the financial year, while cash rates spiked to a three-month high as demand for funds by banks surged in the holiday-shortened week.

The one-day cash rate spiked to as much as 9 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform, the highest since Dec. 31. The end of March marks the end of the financial year, which usually exacerbates liquidity deficit in the banking system. That has been all the more so this week given the public holidays on Wednesday and Friday.

Caution also prevailed as India gears up to borrow 3.49 trillion rupees in the April-September period as a part of its plan to borrow a gross 5.79 trillion rupees for the fiscal year 2013/14.

Still, dealers expect buying to come in April when mutual funds who have been heavy sellers in March make fresh allocations.

"Traders are relatively light with supplies starting in April. The first quarter has high net supplies especially in May. The market needs a positive trigger to absorb the supplies and see yields down," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager with Quantum Asset Management.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points (bps) higher at 7.99 percent. It traded in a band of 7.94 percent to 7.99 percent in the session.

The one-day cash rate ended at 7.80 percent.

With one trading day remaining in the fiscal year on Thursday, the cautiousness was reflected in the low volumes. Total traded volumes on the central bank's dealing platform were less than normal at 200.70 billion rupees.

However, some analysts said yields -- which have risen 19 bps after the 2013/14 budget disappointed and after the Reserve Bank of India stuck to a cautious tone on future interest rate cuts -- may be overdone.

Barclays Capital said the central bank would eventually cut interest rates by another 50 bps by mid-2013, noting it interpreted the RBI's policy statement on March 19 as being "balanced", and not the hawkish tone that markets had interpreted.

The five-year swap rate closed steady at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 7.51 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)