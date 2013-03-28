* 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis points to 7.95 pct

* Benchmark yield falls 62 bps in FY12/13

* Cash rates hit near 4-1/2-yr high

* Govt to borrow 3.49 trln rupees in April-Sept

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, March 28 Indian government bonds rose on Thursday, the last trading session of the fiscal year, as some investors saw debt markets as oversold after a tough month marked by fears of political instability and concerns about future interest rate cuts.

After a promising start to the year, the benchmark 10-year bond yields fell 6 basis points (bps) in the January-March quarter, but ended well above the year's low of 7.78 percent after yields rose 8 bps this month.

The fall in bond prices reflected lingering disappointment over the 2013/14 budget, worries about political stability and the Reserve Bank of India's cautious stance on easing monetary policy despite cutting interest rates twice this year.

Bonds may weaken somewhat when trading resumes on Tuesday after public holidays, after data showed the current account deficit widened to a record high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product in the December quarter, although analysts said the impact may be muted by expectations the balance may have improved this year.

"While the third quarter CAD has come at a record high, we expect the fourth quarter data to be much lower than 5 percent and hopefully that lower trend should continue in the next year," said Mohan Shenoi, president of group treasury and global markets at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 bps lower at 7.95 percent. It traded in a band of 7.93 percent to 7.99 percent in the session.

Yields have dropped 62 basis points over the fiscal year that started in April 2012.

During the trading session, the five-day call rate jumped to as high as 17 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 31, 2008, as most banks were unwilling to lend on the last working day of the fiscal year, causing a shortage of funds.

The call rate closed at 16/17 percent.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system is seen easing starting next week on the back of planned government spending.

India's one-year OIS rate touched a session low of 7.45 percent, a level last seen in mid-June.

The one-year rate ended at 7.47 percent from 7.51 percent on Tuesday. Markets were closed on Wednesday because of a public holiday. The benchmark five-year OIS rate fell 2 bps to 7.22 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)