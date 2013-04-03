* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 7.96 pct

* Traders to take near-term cues from auction outcome on Fri

* 10-yr yield may drop more if auction sees good demand-traders

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday as traders covered their short positions, but sentiment was cautious ahead of the upcoming fresh debt supplies in the new fiscal year starting on Friday.

India will sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, the first tranche of debt to be sold in the new fiscal year.

The debt would be a part of the 3.49 trillion rupees the government is scheduled to sell in the April-September period which is 60 percent of the total gross borrowing for the current fiscal year.

"If auction results are good and people see good bidding interest in terms of cutoffs and bid to cover ratios, a further rally of 4-7 basis points can be expected," said Bekxy Kuriakose, a fixed income fund manager with Principal India Mutual Fund.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down 3 basis points (bps) at the day's low of 7.96 percent. The yield had risen as high as 8.01 percent range during the day, its highest since Jan. 2.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 300.45 billion rupees ($5.5 billion).

Traders said most of the buying seen was due to short covering by private and foreign banks who may have allocated fresh limits for debt in the new year.

With consistent supply of debt over the next few months the market is likely to remain in a broad bearish mode.

Dealers are keenly awaiting details on the government's 500 billion rupees debt switch, wherein it will buy back shorter-end bonds and switch those with 15-year papers.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 7.22 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 7.42 percent. ($1 = 54.4 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)