* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 7.96 pct
* Traders to take near-term cues from auction outcome on Fri
* 10-yr yield may drop more if auction sees good
demand-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields
edged lower on Wednesday as traders covered their short
positions, but sentiment was cautious ahead of the upcoming
fresh debt supplies in the new fiscal year starting on Friday.
India will sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday,
the first tranche of debt to be sold in the new fiscal
year.
The debt would be a part of the 3.49 trillion rupees the
government is scheduled to sell in the April-September period
which is 60 percent of the total gross borrowing for the current
fiscal year.
"If auction results are good and people see good bidding
interest in terms of cutoffs and bid to cover ratios, a further
rally of 4-7 basis points can be expected," said Bekxy
Kuriakose, a fixed income fund manager with Principal India
Mutual Fund.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down
3 basis points (bps) at the day's low of 7.96 percent. The yield
had risen as high as 8.01 percent range during the day, its
highest since Jan. 2.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 300.45 billion rupees ($5.5 billion).
Traders said most of the buying seen was due to short
covering by private and foreign banks who may have allocated
fresh limits for debt in the new year.
With consistent supply of debt over the next few months the
market is likely to remain in a broad bearish mode.
Dealers are keenly awaiting details on the government's 500
billion rupees debt switch, wherein it will buy back shorter-end
bonds and switch those with 15-year papers.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 7.22
percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps
lower at 7.42 percent.
($1 = 54.4 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)