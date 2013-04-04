* 10-year bond yield ends steady at 7.96 pct * Auction demand, cut-offs key for near-term direction * More upside to bond prices possible in near future-traders By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 4 Indian federal bond yields ended steady after an early fall as traders preferred to stay light a day ahead of the government's first debt sale in the new fiscal year, while some bout of profit-taking was also seen after recent gains in prices. Yields eased in opening trade as an overnight drop in global crude oil prices raised expectations of a positive impact on domestic inflationary pressures with the country importing more than two-thirds of its oil requirements. Brent crude oil steadied at around $107 per barrel on Thursday after its biggest fall in five months on signs of faltering economic growth and rising stocks of fuel. Traders will now await the results of the 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday which will be the first sale in the new fiscal year which started on April 1. The auction is a part of the 3.49 trillion rupees worth of debt that the government plans to sell in the April-September period. It has a total gross borrowing target of 5.79 trillion rupees for the full year to March 2014. "The auction is important since we haven't had an auction since February and it is the first auction of the fiscal, so it would be a good gauge for market appetite," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager with Quantum Asset Management. "The cut-offs and the demand would be keenly looked at," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 7.96 percent. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 273 billion rupees ($4.97 billion). Dealers expect some more easing in yields in the near term in the backdrop of rate cut expectations while the easing cash conditions would also help the short-end bonds and overnight indexed swap rates in the near term. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to 635.40 billion rupees, down from 1 trillion rupees on Wednesday, suggesting some government spending is trickling into the system. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended down 1 basis point each at 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent, respectively. ($1 = 54.90 Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)