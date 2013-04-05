* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.93 pct * Auction demand, cut-offs reflects strong appetite * Overseas investor interest, liquidity to support debt-traders By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 5 Indian bond yields eased after the country's first debt auction in the new fiscal year saw strong demand, signalling a robust appetite for debt despite uncertain prospects about whether the central bank would continue to cut interest rates. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond had risen as much as 12 basis points to 8 percent on Wednesday since the March policy, threatening to erase the entire gains for the year, on lingering concerns the Reserve Bank of India would refrain from cutting interests too much due to high inflation and a record current account deficit. However, sentiment was boosted on Friday after the auction cut-offs for a 150-billion-rupee ($2.7 billion) bond sale met the market's bullish expectations. The auction was part of the 3.49 trillion rupees worth of debt that the government plans to sell in the April-September period. Investors are now looking ahead at consumer price inflation and factory output data due on April 12, which will help set expectations ahead of the RBI's next policy review on May 3. "Considering inflation ahead and weak IIP we think bond yield will trade toward 7.75 percent to 7.80 percent through April on hopes of a rate cut," said Arvind Sampath, treasury head at Fullerton India Credit, owned by a unit of Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings Pte. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 7.93 percent. Gains in bond prices also found support as cash conditions improved drastically on the back of government spending. The repo borrowing dropped sharply to 288 billion rupees at the central bank's three-day repo auction on Friday from 635.40 billion rupees. Some analysts also said Japan's massive monetary stimulus could unleash global money flows that would benefit domestic debt, although the rupee and shares fell on Friday. "The ultra-loose policy of global central banks and ease of FII limits indicated interest from foreign investors would continue and support domestic bonds," Sampat said. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended unchanged at 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent, respectively. (Editing by Sunil Nair)