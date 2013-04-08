* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 7.91 pct * Consumer Inflation, industrial production data awaited * Overseas investors sell on account of rupee volatility By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 8 India's 10-year bonds rose to a three-week high on Monday as hopes of improved liquidity sparked some bargain buying, while some investors bet a continued fall in inflation may provide room for the central bank to cut rates in May. However, investors are growing concerned as foreign institutional investors sold debt for a third consecutive session on April 4, in the latest available regulatory data, bringing the three-day total to $573.25 million. Trading is expected to be rangebound ahead of industrial output and consumer price inflation on Friday, which will help set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's next policy review on May 3. Weaker-than-expected inflation, with wholesale prices data due on April 15, could raise expectations the central bank will cut rates for a second time this year after easing in January. "Debt is benefitting from certain amount of bargain hunting and hopes of improved cash in the banking system," said Paresh Nayar, head of trading at First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19. Yields had touched a 2013 high of 8 percent last week following data showing a record current account deficit in the October-December quarter. The cash deficit in the banking system continues to be 800-900 billion rupees but the stress is seen easing as the government is expected to spend some of its cash balances accumulated with the central bank, dealers said. Banks borrowed 1.09 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window. However, foreign institutional investors will be closely watched given they are selling in both shares and domestic debt markets, which analysts attribute to a volatile rupee and concerns about India's domestic and political outlooks. "Currency volatility and lack of direction on the rate front are keeping FIIs jittery and has caused heavy selling in the recent sessions," Nayar said. India's current account deficit will likely remain an issue after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Saturday the current trend was unsustainable, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended lower 1 basis point at 7.20 percent and the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.42 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)