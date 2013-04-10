* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 7.90 pct * Dealers making room for supply due on Friday * Consumer inflation, industrial production scheduled on Fri * FIIs sell $1 bln in debt; seen as unwinding in carry trade By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 10 Indian bonds edged lower on Wednesday as traders made room for the upcoming auction of 2025 paper, while investors also booked profits after the 10-year yield dropped sharply in the last three sessions. The government plans to sell 150 billion rupee bonds in 7.83 percent 2018, 8.97 percent 2030, 8.83 percent 2041 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds on Friday, marking the second auction of the new fiscal year that started in April. However, some analysts see bonds supported by growing hopes that industrial output data on Friday and wholesale inflation data on Monday will build the case for a central bank rate cut at the May 3 policy review. Bonds could also remain well bid on rising expectations a new benchmark 10-year bond will be unveiled in May. "If the new 10-year will come only in May then the markets should remain stable-to-bullish till policy," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis point at 7.90 percent. The existing benchmark bond was not the most traded in the day as it has current outstanding paper of 700 billion rupees. The government typically issues between 600-700 billion rupees of each paper and the existing traded papers in that maturity profile gradually become illiquid once the new papers are issued. The highest traded bond was the 7.83 percent 2018 bond which ended at 7.76 percent, sharply lower than 7.87 percent at its last close. However, the one-year swap rate touched a session low of 7.38 percent, its lowest since 7.33 percent on Aug. 11, 2011, on hopes the central bank will cut interest rates next month. The rate closed at 7.39 percent, from its last close of 7.40 percent. Foreign institutional investors, however, continued to sell debt for a fifth consecutive session on April 8, bringing the total to $1 billion, according to the latest available regulatory data. Still, some analysts said the heavy foreign selling may have more to do with the broad rise in USD/INR forward premiums than fundamental reasons, according to three analysts. A fall in USD/INR forward premiums could stop the selling, according to these analysts. The benchmark five-year swap rate was down at 7.16 percent, a level last seen on March 19, versus the previous close of 7.18 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)