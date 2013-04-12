* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.87 pct * Wholesale price inflation data scheduled on Mon * 1-yr swaps at new 20-month low on rate cut hopes By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 12 Indian bond prices jumped on Friday, sending benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest in three weeks, after data showing sluggish industrial output and slowing consumer inflation raised expectations the central bank would cut rates next month. Markets were also comforted after foreign institutional investors bought debt worth $33.54 million rupees on April 9, after dumping $1 billion in bonds in five straight sessions, according to the latest available regulatory data. Bonds held onto their gains after India auctioned 150 billion rupees in debt, the second sale of the new year, after attracting solid demand. Markets are now shifting their focus to wholesale price inflation data due on Monday, the last key indicator ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on May 3. "Out of three crucial data points for bonds, two have come in favour of the market so I think the rally in debt should continue. We expect the WPI to come lower and see the rally sustain going into the policy," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager with Quantum Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 7.87 percent. It fell to 7.85 percent during the day, a level last seen on March 18. The 10-year yield fell 6 bps for the week amidst rising hopes the central bank would have room to deliver its third cut in interest rates of the year next month. Still, the highest traded bond was the 8.20 percent 2025 bond which ended at 7.92 percent, lower than 7.96 percent at its last close. Hopes for central bank rate cuts were reinforced by data on Friday showing industrial output barely grew in February while retail inflation edged towards single-digits in March. Weak corporate investment and flagging consumer demand, has plagued the Indian economy which is struggling to recover after growing at its slowest rate in a decade in the last fiscal year. Debt was also supported as a continued fall in global crude prices may help ease some inflationary concerns. The one-year swap rate touched a new 20-month low of 7.37 percent, its lowest since 7.33 percent on Aug. 11, 2011. It ended at 7.36 on Friday, lower than 7.39 percent at the previous close. The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.14 percent, lower than 7.16 percent at the last close, a level last seen on March 19. (Editing by Anand Basu)