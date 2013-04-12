* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.87 pct
* Wholesale price inflation data scheduled on Mon
* 1-yr swaps at new 20-month low on rate cut hopes
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 12 Indian bond prices jumped on
Friday, sending benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest in
three weeks, after data showing sluggish industrial output and
slowing consumer inflation raised expectations the central bank
would cut rates next month.
Markets were also comforted after foreign institutional
investors bought debt worth $33.54 million rupees on April 9,
after dumping $1 billion in bonds in five straight sessions,
according to the latest available regulatory data.
Bonds held onto their gains after India auctioned 150
billion rupees in debt, the second sale of the new year, after
attracting solid demand.
Markets are now shifting their focus to wholesale price
inflation data due on Monday, the last key indicator ahead of
the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on May 3.
"Out of three crucial data points for bonds, two have come
in favour of the market so I think the rally in debt should
continue. We expect the WPI to come lower and see the rally
sustain going into the policy," said Arvind Chari, a fixed
income fund manager with Quantum Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
3 basis points at 7.87 percent. It fell to 7.85 percent during
the day, a level last seen on March 18.
The 10-year yield fell 6 bps for the week amidst rising
hopes the central bank would have room to deliver its third cut
in interest rates of the year next month.
Still, the highest traded bond was the 8.20 percent 2025
bond which ended at 7.92 percent, lower than 7.96
percent at its last close.
Hopes for central bank rate cuts were reinforced by data on
Friday showing industrial output barely grew in February while
retail inflation edged towards single-digits in March.
Weak corporate investment and flagging consumer demand, has
plagued the Indian economy which is struggling to recover after
growing at its slowest rate in a decade in the last fiscal year.
Debt was also supported as a continued fall in global crude
prices may help ease some inflationary concerns.
The one-year swap rate touched a new
20-month low of 7.37 percent, its lowest since 7.33 percent on
Aug. 11, 2011. It ended at 7.36 on Friday, lower than 7.39
percent at the previous close.
The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.14
percent, lower than 7.16 percent at the last close, a level last
seen on March 19.
(Editing by Anand Basu)