* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.75 pct

* Absence of supply in the week supports debt rally

* Results at federal debt limit auction to overseas investors awaited

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, April 22 India's 10-year bonds gained for the sixth session on Monday, with yields at the lowest since July 2010, as investors reckoned a sustained drop in commodity prices would provide more room for the central bank to cut rates.

Brent crude has fallen nearly 10 percent since the start of April, a major relief for India whose current account deficit (CAD) hit an all-time high of 6.7 percent of the gross domestic product during October-December.

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said last week he expected the CAD for 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March to be around 5 percent of GDP and perhaps half that amount in one to two years.

"Better visibility of fiscal deficit being under control, with inflation trends more benign than expected, aided by the sell-off in commodity prices, is providing legs to the rally in bonds," said Ramana Chegu, head of asset liability management at ING Vysya Bank Ltd, Mumbai.

The present momentum can take the 10-year below 7.70 percent, Chegu said, adding that he expects one round of profit-booking before the policy.

The 10-year yield ended at 7.75 percent, matching a low hit on Thursday, a level previously seen on July 28, 2010. It had closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday.

Indian financial markets were closed for a local holiday on Friday.

The absence of debt supply for the rest of the month and data showing state-owned banks purchased federal debt at aggressive prices in the previous session supported bonds.

Data released by the Clearing Corporation of India showed state-owned banks, typically conservative market players, were major buyers of debt with a net purchase of 40.5 billion rupees on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of the rally to continue, dealers said.

Nomura said it expects food inflation to remain sticky, but sees lower commodity prices and a stable currency helping ease input cost pressures.

"Lower WPI inflation would open up space for 75 bps of repo rate cuts rather than the 25 bps currently assumed in our base case, but we believe this to be limited by the elevated CPI inflation reading," Nomura said in a note.

Cut-offs at India's auction of 291.08 billion rupees in government debt to foreign investors released post market hours will be watched, dealers said.

The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) ended down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate also closed 1 basis point lower at 6.99 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)