* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.75 pct
* Absence of supply in the week supports debt rally
* Results at federal debt limit auction to overseas
investors awaited
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 22 India's 10-year bonds gained
for the sixth session on Monday, with yields at the lowest since
July 2010, as investors reckoned a sustained drop in commodity
prices would provide more room for the central bank to cut
rates.
Brent crude has fallen nearly 10 percent since the start of
April, a major relief for India whose current account deficit
(CAD) hit an all-time high of 6.7 percent of the gross domestic
product during October-December.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates
next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a
fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said last week he expected
the CAD for 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March to be around
5 percent of GDP and perhaps half that amount in one to two
years.
"Better visibility of fiscal deficit being under control,
with inflation trends more benign than expected, aided by the
sell-off in commodity prices, is providing legs to the rally in
bonds," said Ramana Chegu, head of asset liability management at
ING Vysya Bank Ltd, Mumbai.
The present momentum can take the 10-year below 7.70
percent, Chegu said, adding that he expects one round of
profit-booking before the policy.
The 10-year yield ended at 7.75 percent,
matching a low hit on Thursday, a level previously seen on July
28, 2010. It had closed at 7.78 percent on Thursday.
Indian financial markets were closed for a local holiday on
Friday.
The absence of debt supply for the rest of the month and
data showing state-owned banks purchased federal debt at
aggressive prices in the previous session supported bonds.
Data released by the Clearing Corporation of India showed
state-owned banks, typically conservative market players, were
major buyers of debt with a net purchase of 40.5 billion rupees
on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of the
rally to continue, dealers said.
Nomura said it expects food inflation to remain sticky, but
sees lower commodity prices and a stable currency helping ease
input cost pressures.
"Lower WPI inflation would open up space for 75 bps of repo
rate cuts rather than the 25 bps currently assumed in our base
case, but we believe this to be limited by the elevated CPI
inflation reading," Nomura said in a note.
Cut-offs at India's auction of 291.08 billion rupees in
government debt to foreign investors released post market hours
will be watched, dealers said.
The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
ended down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent, while the benchmark
five-year swap rate also closed 1 basis point
lower at 6.99 percent.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)