* 10-year bond yield ends 4 bps higher at 7.77 pct

* Profit-booking seen after yields fell 17 bps to a 33-mnth low

* RBI's tone may remain cautious on inflation -IndusInd Bank

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, April 25 Indian benchmark bonds retreated from a 33-month high on Thursday, snapping a seven-day rally, tracking a rebound in global commodity prices.

Investors booked profits after yields dropped 17 basis points (bps) in the last seven sessions, supported by the cooling commodity prices and hopes of a rate cut by the central bank on May 3.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

The Indian government pitched for a rating upgrade on Thursday at a meeting with ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a top finance ministry official said, citing steps taken by it to control a high fiscal deficit and revive investments.

The current rebound in global gold and oil prices has, however, raised scepticism about the extent of benefits India may be able to derive on its import bill and on the domestic inflation outlook.

"The 10-year bond yield at 7.75 percent is stretched, hence good profit-booking supplies," said Moses Harding, head of asset-liability management at IndusInd Bank.

"While there is confidence that 25 bps rate cut is certain, RBI's tone may remain cautious on inflation and may not turn supportive to growth as yet," Harding said.

The 10-year yield ended up 4 bps at 7.77 percent, from a 33-month low of 7.73 percent at Tuesday's close.

Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product and will take more steps to revive growth in the next two-four months.

The absence of debt sale by the government ahead of the policy was positive for debt, traders said.

The Indian government's hefty cash holdings, now parked at the central bank, may soon be deposited at commercial banks, a move that would add liquidity to the banking system and make monetary policy more effective by making it easier for banks to cut lending rates.

The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) ended unchanged at 7.22 percent from its last close and the benchmark five-year swap rate was 3 bps up at 6.97 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)