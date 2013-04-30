* 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 7.73 pct
* India cuts withholding tax on govt, corp debt for
foreigners
* Yields drop 22 basis points in April, biggest fall in 11
months
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 30 Indian bond yields fell on
Tuesday after the government said it would cut tax on interest
income earned on debt by foreigners, a move that is expected to
spur demand from overseas investors.
New Delhi will cut the tax on interest payments to
foreigners on government and corporate debt to 5 percent from up
to 20 percent for a two-year period, in a bid to draw further
inflows to bridge its current account deficit and polish its
reformist credentials.
"The move was a long-standing demand of foreign investors
and will make Indian debt competitive with countries which have
no such tax," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"It has come at a time when the traders were running less
positions due to proximity to the policy."
The move came ahead of the central bank's annual policy
review on Friday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25
basis points.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3
basis points (bps) to 7.73 percent. It traded in a band of
7.71-7.78 percent during the session.
Total volumes on the central bank's dealing platform stood
at an above average 713.85 billion rupees.
Financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
Yields fell 22 bps in April, the biggest fall in 11 months,
largely on hopes of more central bank easing on falling
commodity prices.
The government will resume its borrowing programme with a
150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday.
The near-end swap fell to a near 28-month
low of 7.18 percent, before closing at 7.20 percent, down 1 bp
on the day.
The five-year swap rate ended at 6.90
percent, down 3 bps from its last close. It had fallen to 6.88
during the session, a level last seen on July 25.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)