* 10-year yield ends 1 bp higher at 7.75 pct
* OMO announcement fails to cheer
* Wrong to assume OMO preferred tool to manage liquidity -
cbank chief
* More OMOs, new benchmark may see revival in buying
interest in bonds
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 6 Indian federal bond yields rose on
Monday as sentiment was broadly hit after the central bank said
the scope for future rate cuts was limited, with the Reserve
Bank of India's bond purchase plan this week failing to provide
cheer.
The 25 basis point rate cut on Friday failed to enthuse
markets as it was broadly discounted, while the central bank's
view that there is limited scope for more rate cuts has kept the
debt market in sell mode.
After market hours on Friday, the central bank announced
bond purchases of 100 billion rupees on Tuesday, which was
largely expected as the RBI had desisted from announcing a cash
reserve ratio cut to replenish a still-high liquidity deficit.
Traders, however, said more open market operations (OMO) and
the likely announcement of a new benchmark 10-year bond will
attract buying interest in bonds.
Out of the scheduled 3.49 trillion rupees of gross borrowing
between April and September, the month of May will see 600
billion rupees of supply.
"Auction of the new benchmark security, which is seen coming
this month, along with more OMO interventions, is likely to
revive buying interest in bonds in the near term," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed income analyst at AK Capital.
The benchmark 10-year yield edged up 1 basis
point to 7.75 percent.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on
Monday the central bank's OMOs were not the preferred tool to
inject liquidity, but all options will be used to actively
manage the cash situation.
Liquidity remained tight, with banks' borrowing from the
central bank's repo window at 976.3 billion rupees.
The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 383.55 billion rupees.
A recent rebound in global crude oil is keeping the market
jittery as it may limit more room for easing rates to revive
economic expansion.
The RBI warned on Friday that the risk of inflationary
pressure persists despite a recent sharp decline in wholesale
price index (WPI) inflation, and said a high current
account deficit poses the biggest risk "by far" to the Indian
economy.
The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
was up 4 basis points at 7.24 percent, retracing from a near
28-month low. The five-year swap rate rose 5
basis points to 6.94 percent, rebounding from a nine-month low.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)