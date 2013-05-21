* India old 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 7.35 pct * Old 10-year paper drops to 3-1/2 yr low in early trade * Doubts over OMO prompt investors to cut long positions By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, May 21 Indian government bond yields edged higher after hitting a nearly 3-1/2-year low earlier in the session as concerns over the absence of an open market operation announcement by the central bank prompted investors to cut their long positions. Traders said bond prices rose early in the session following strong foreign investor demand at the auction of the unused debt limits on Monday, as a cut in a withholding tax for foreign investors had contributed to a rally in markets. Investors are betting heavily on the central bank shedding some of its habitual caution by both cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity, but some analysts reckon hopes for further easing are becoming overblown. "The rally was on the back of strong foreign investor demand. But market was volatile post that as the absence of an OMO announcement made the market nervous," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank. "Since market expects rate cut and some liquidity measure, either a CRR cut or OMO, things are looking good for bonds." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.35 percent after dropping to 7.31 percent in early trade, its lowest since Dec. 1, 2009. The new 10-year bond closed steady at 7.16 percent. Traders said the absence of an OMO announcement on Tuesday can lead to a 2-4 bps sell-off in bonds at open on Wednesday, even as broader sentiment continues to remain positive. The Reserve Bank of India last bought bonds via OMO on May 7, its first such purchase in the current financial year which started in April. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 766.80 billion rupees ($13.8 billion). The one-year swap rate ended 1 basis point up at 7.08 percent after falling to a low of 7.03 percent, its lowest since Jan. 5, 2011. The benchmark five-year swap ended 1 basis point higher at 6.74 percent, after falling to 6.68 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12, 2011. (Editing by Anand Basu)