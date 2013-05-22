* Old 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 7.37 pct * Lack of OMO hurts sentiment, though broadly trend bullish * Market seen consolidating around current levels-traders By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, May 22 Indian government bonds fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, continuing to retreat from a recent rally as the central bank has yet to announce bond purchases that had been widely expected by markets. Still, debt markets retained some support as investors expect the Reserve Bank of India will have to eventually carry out open market operations. Repo borrowings from the central bank have stayed at near or above 1 trillion rupees this week. The RBI is also expected to continue monetary easing in June, which would mark its fourth rate cut this year, after data earlier this month showed sharply easing wholesale price inflation. The yield on the old 10-year bond is down 36 basis points this month, having touched 7.31 percent, its lowest since early December 2009 on Tuesday. "I see some exhaustion setting in, though the trend is still bullish," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice president, fixed income at Quant Capital. "A reversal seems to be around the corner. 8.30 percent is a good support for the old 10-year paper. I expect an initial reversal to 8.47 percent," he added. The old benchmark 10-year bond closed up 2 bps at 7.37 percent after moving in a 7.35 to 7.40 percent band during the session. The 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, which are expected to become the new benchmark, closed steady at 7.16 percent. Total volumes stood at a moderate 655.6 billion rupees. Hopes for OMOs have been high, especially in recent days, with some analysts even expecting a cut in the cash reserve ratio or the proportion of cash deposits lenders must keep with the RBI. "CRR cut may be in the offing next month for easing of some liquidity pressures," Quant Capital's Iyer said. Traders said a drop in global crude oil prices also helped sentiment for bonds. Brent crude oil dropped towards $103 per barrel on Wednesday after data showing a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles. The one-year swap rate ended 2 basis point up at 7.10 percent while the benchmark five-year swap ended 3 bps higher at 6.77 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)