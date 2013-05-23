* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 7.38 pct
* Fed chief comments on reversal of monetary policy spooks
mkts
* Bonds seen consolidating in the near term, outlook bullish
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 23 Indian government bonds fell for
a third consecutive session on Thursday as worries about a
potential early end to the U.S. stimulus programme sparked a
sell-off in global risk assets.
However, losses were tempered after India's Chief Economic
Advisor Raghuram Rajan said the government would look to raise
the limits in government and corporate debt for foreign
investors when the available limits were exhausted.
Indian shares fell, while the rupee weakened on Thursday
after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said a decision to
scale back bond purchases could come at one of the central
bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain
momentum.
The comments sparked fears about whether foreign investors
would continue buying into Indian debt, as their strong inflows
have contributed to a steep rally that pushed the 10-year
benchmark bond yield to its lowest since December 2009 on
Tuesday.
"The market will be range-bound for sometime depending on
movement in key indicators. The reason for the slight recovery
was the comments from the economic advisor and finance
minister," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at
Principal PNB Asset Management.
India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said fears the Fed
would start reversing its U.S. monetary stimulus programme were
unfounded but his remarks failed to prevent steep falls in
domestic equity markets on Thursday.
The old benchmark 10-year bond closed up 1
basis point at 7.38 percent after moving in a 7.37 to 7.41
percent band during the session.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, which are
expected to become the new benchmark, closed down 1 bp at 7.15
percent. Total volumes stood at a moderate 645.6 billion rupees.
Broader losses were prevented after Indian government
adviser Rajan's comments on debt investment limits for foreign
investors.
Almost all of the $25 billion limit for foreigners in
government debt has been exhausted, while just under half of the
corporate debt limit of $51 billion has been used, as per
capital market regulator data until end of April.
The fall in global crude oil prices also helped limit a bond
losses. Brent fell below $102 a barrel in a broader
commodities selloff as a decline in China's factory activity
entrenched concern about weak demand and on worries about an
early scale-back in the Fed's stimulus.
The one-year swap rate ended 1 bp up at
7.11 percent while the benchmark five-year swap
ended 1 bp higher at 6.78 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)