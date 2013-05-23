* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 7.38 pct * Fed chief comments on reversal of monetary policy spooks mkts * Bonds seen consolidating in the near term, outlook bullish By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, May 23 Indian government bonds fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as worries about a potential early end to the U.S. stimulus programme sparked a sell-off in global risk assets. However, losses were tempered after India's Chief Economic Advisor Raghuram Rajan said the government would look to raise the limits in government and corporate debt for foreign investors when the available limits were exhausted. Indian shares fell, while the rupee weakened on Thursday after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said a decision to scale back bond purchases could come at one of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain momentum. The comments sparked fears about whether foreign investors would continue buying into Indian debt, as their strong inflows have contributed to a steep rally that pushed the 10-year benchmark bond yield to its lowest since December 2009 on Tuesday. "The market will be range-bound for sometime depending on movement in key indicators. The reason for the slight recovery was the comments from the economic advisor and finance minister," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said fears the Fed would start reversing its U.S. monetary stimulus programme were unfounded but his remarks failed to prevent steep falls in domestic equity markets on Thursday. The old benchmark 10-year bond closed up 1 basis point at 7.38 percent after moving in a 7.37 to 7.41 percent band during the session. The 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, which are expected to become the new benchmark, closed down 1 bp at 7.15 percent. Total volumes stood at a moderate 645.6 billion rupees. Broader losses were prevented after Indian government adviser Rajan's comments on debt investment limits for foreign investors. Almost all of the $25 billion limit for foreigners in government debt has been exhausted, while just under half of the corporate debt limit of $51 billion has been used, as per capital market regulator data until end of April. The fall in global crude oil prices also helped limit a bond losses. Brent fell below $102 a barrel in a broader commodities selloff as a decline in China's factory activity entrenched concern about weak demand and on worries about an early scale-back in the Fed's stimulus. The one-year swap rate ended 1 bp up at 7.11 percent while the benchmark five-year swap ended 1 bp higher at 6.78 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)