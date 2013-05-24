* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 7.34 pct * FIIs pump in over $1.7 bln into debt so far in May * GDP data, OMO announcement to be key for direction next week By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, May 24 Indian federal bonds snapped a three-day losing streak to gain on Friday as foreign fund buying of domestic debt and strong demand at the government debt sale helped. Bonds have now rallied for nine straight weeks, with the yield on the old 10-year benchmark paper having dropped 62 basis points, during this period. "The expectation for a 25 basis point rate cut remains and with overnight rate at 8.30 percent, there is good demand for the 10-year paper at current levels," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank. "The old 10-year is likely to rally some more as the spread between the old and new 10-year paper is still quite high. The 8.15 percent 2022 bond should trade in a 8.25-8.35 percent range next week," he added. Traders broadly expect the spread between the two papers to shrink to around 5-8 basis points from the current 23 bps. The old benchmark 10-year bond closed down 4 basis points at 7.34 percent after moving in a 7.31 to 7.38 percent band during the session. On the week, the yield dropped 6 basis points. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which is expected to become the new benchmark, closed down 4 bps at 7.11 percent. Total volumes stood at a high 948.05 billion rupees compared to the recent average of around 600-700 billion rupees. Traders said the March quarter growth data next week, which is expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year, will be key for direction. The market expects the data to clock in around 4.6-4.7 percent expansion. GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some traction after the government's reform measures and RBI's rate cuts. Dealers will also wait to see whether the RBI resumes its open market operation to buy bonds with the cash deficit expected to remain around the 1-trillion-rupee mark. The RBI last bought bonds on May 7. The absence of an OMO is however not expected to cause a major sell-off in the debt market as with credit offtake remaining low, there is enough demand for debt at the auction, traders say. The fall in global crude oil prices recently has also been helping sentiment for bonds. Oil is poised to post its biggest weekly loss in more than a month, with Brent edging down towards $102 per barrel on Friday - pressured by ample supply and a sluggish economic recovery that could dent demand for fuel. The one-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.09 percent while the benchmark five-year swap ended 2 bps lower at 6.76 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair; Editing by Sunil Nair)