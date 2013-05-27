* 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 7.34 pct
* Dealers waiting to see whether govt raises debt quota
limit for foreigners
* OMO, GDP data key to bonds this week
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 27 Indian government bond yields
ended flat on Monday as it awaited word from the central bank on
resumption of bond purchases to inject liquidity with hopes that
weakening economic growth would bolster the case for rate cuts
next month.
Bonds have rallied for nine straight weeks with the yield on
the benchmark paper having dropped 62 basis points during this
period, sparked by $5.05 billion in net purchases from foreign
investors, including a net $1.7 billion in May.
Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will
announce bond purchases this week after last conducting these
open market operations (OMOs) on May 7 as bank borrowings have
hovered at around 1 trillion rupees for the month.
India is also set to post gross domestic product data on
Friday, and dealers are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI
to cut interest rates again next month after easing by a total
of 75 basis points this year.
"Given the probability of an OMO announcement and rate cut
expectation getting strong foot on the back of sub 5 percent GDP
reading, the buying is taking place," said Shakti Satapathy, a
fixed income analyst with A.K. Capital.
The old benchmark 10-year bond closed
unchanged at 7.34 percent. It fell to 7.32 percent in session.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which is expected
to become the new benchmark, closed up 1 basis point at 7.12
percent. Total volumes stood at an average 614.20 billion
rupees.
The rally in bonds is also spurring hopes India will further
raise limits for foreign investors to buy into government debt,
with existing limits nearly exhausted. The country last raised
limits on foreign investment in January.
The one-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at
7.08 percent while the benchmark five-year swap
ended 1 bp higher at 6.77 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)