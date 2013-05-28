* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 7.36 pct * India cbank deputy says will take steps to address cash deficit * Falling rupee raises widening current account deficit worries By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, May 28 Indian government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as dealers booked profits after a long rally, with a slide in the rupee reigniting concerns about the country's current account deficit. Bonds have rallied for nine straight weeks with the yield on the benchmark paper having dropped 62 basis points during this period, sparked by $4.9 billion in net purchases from foreign investors, including a net $1.6 billion in May. Expectations of an open market operation this week have increased after a central bank deputy governor said the RBI would take steps to address the tight liquidity conditions. "Bonds are likely to remain rangebound till the GDP. The market is concerned about depreciating currency which will put pressure on the current account deficit which is leading some to take some profits on long positions," said Harish Agarwal, dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The Indian rupee came within striking distance of a nine-month low on Tuesday, coming close to falling past 56 to a dollar. Agarwal expects the bonds to rally if the March GDP data comes in below 5 percent, which will further bolster expectations of a June rate cut. The old benchmark 10-year bond closed 2 basis points higher at 7.36 percent. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which will be reissued in Friday's auction, closed up 1 basis point at 7.13 percent. Total volumes stood at an average 737.45 billion rupees. Swaps rates rose in line with a rise in global crude oil prices. The one-year swap rate ended 4 bps higher at 7.12 percent while the benchmark five-year swap ended 6 bps higher at 6.83 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)