* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 7.36 pct
* India cbank deputy says will take steps to address cash
deficit
* Falling rupee raises widening current account deficit
worries
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 28 Indian government bond yields
edged higher on Tuesday as dealers booked profits after a long
rally, with a slide in the rupee reigniting concerns about the
country's current account deficit.
Bonds have rallied for nine straight weeks with the yield on
the benchmark paper having dropped 62 basis points during this
period, sparked by $4.9 billion in net purchases from foreign
investors, including a net $1.6 billion in May.
Expectations of an open market operation this week have
increased after a central bank deputy governor said the RBI
would take steps to address the tight liquidity conditions.
"Bonds are likely to remain rangebound till the GDP. The
market is concerned about depreciating currency which will put
pressure on the current account deficit which is leading some to
take some profits on long positions," said Harish Agarwal,
dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The Indian rupee came within striking distance of a
nine-month low on Tuesday, coming close to falling past 56 to a
dollar.
Agarwal expects the bonds to rally if the March GDP data
comes in below 5 percent, which will further bolster
expectations of a June rate cut.
The old benchmark 10-year bond closed 2
basis points higher at 7.36 percent.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which will be
reissued in Friday's auction, closed up 1 basis point at 7.13
percent. Total volumes stood at an average 737.45 billion
rupees.
Swaps rates rose in line with a rise in global crude oil
prices.
The one-year swap rate ended 4 bps higher
at 7.12 percent while the benchmark five-year swap
ended 6 bps higher at 6.83 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)