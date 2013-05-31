* 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 7.46 pct * Had hit as much as 7.49 pct, a 2-week high * Economic growth data, RBI governor's comments hurt By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, May 31 Indian government bonds were headed for a fourth consecutive session of falls on Friday, sending 10-year yields to two-week highs, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month were dashed after the economy grew in line with forecasts. The economy grew at 4.8 percent in the January-March quarter, data released on Friday showed, in line with a poll of analysts by Reuters. The data further dashed hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates at its next policy review in mid-June after Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned on Thursday of upside risks to inflation and expressed concern over the high current account deficit. "Post the GDP data today, it looks like no cut in June and probably suggests an on-hold situation beckons for RBI," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional head of interest rate and forex strategy at CIMB in Kuala Lumpur. The old benchmark 10-year bond rose 2 basis points to 7.46 percent. It rose to as much as 7.49 percent earlier in the session, its highest since May 14. Yields have risen 12 bps for the week, breaking nine consecutive weeks of declines. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which is part of Friday's auction and will be the new 10-year benchmark from Monday, was up 3 basis points at 7.22 percent. Yields rose as investors had been pricing in the prospect that weaker-than-expected economic growth data would bolster chances of a June rate cut after the wholesale price index (WPI) last month fell below 5 percent for the first time in three years. Those bets were further hit by Subbarao's comments on Thursday. The RBI has already cut interest rates by 75 bps this year. Renewed concerns about the rupee, which fell to a eleven-month low on Friday, have also ignited concerns about the funding of the country's current account deficit (CAD). B. Prasanna, chief executive at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, said Subbarao's comments "make one believe that they might be willing to wait to see an improvement in CAD and for the sustainability of the fall in inflation before they act on rates." Interest rate swaps also rose in line with bond yields. The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 3 bps to 6.93 percent. The one-year swap rate was 1 bps higher at 7.18 percent. (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)