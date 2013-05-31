* 10-year bond yield flat at 7.44 pct
* Bond yield hits as much as 7.49 pct, a 2-week high
* Economic growth data, RBI governor's comments hurt
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 31 Indian government bond yields
came off two-week highs on Friday to end flat as some dealers
found yields attractive, even as hopes the central bank would
cut interest rates next month were dashed after the economy grew
in line with forecasts.
The economy grew at 4.8 percent in the January-March
quarter, data released on Friday showed, in line with a poll of
analysts by Reuters.
The data further dashed hopes the Reserve Bank of India
would cut interest rates at its next policy review in mid-June
after Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned on Thursday of upside
risks to inflation and expressed concern over the high current
account deficit.
"Post the GDP data today, it looks like no cut in June, and
probably suggests an on-hold situation beckons for the RBI,"
said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional head of interest rate and
forex strategy at CIMB in Kuala Lumpur.
The old benchmark 10-year bond ended
unchanged at 7.44 percent. It rose to as much as 7.49 percent
earlier in the session, its highest since May 14.
Yields have risen 10 basis points (bps) for the week,
breaking nine consecutive weeks of declines. It was a second
month of gains for bonds in May, with yields dropping 29 bps.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which was part of
Friday's auction and will be the new 10-year benchmark from
Monday, was up 5 bps at 7.24 percent.
Yields rose as investors had been pricing in the prospect
that weaker-than-expected economic growth data would bolster
chances of a June rate cut after the wholesale price index (WPI)
last month fell below 5 percent for the first time in three
years.
Those bets were further hit by Subbarao's comments on
Thursday. The RBI has already cut interest rates by 75 bps this
year.
Renewed concerns about the rupee, which fell to a
eleven-month low on Friday, have also ignited concerns about the
funding of the country's current account deficit (CAD).
B. Prasanna, chief executive at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership, said Subbarao's comments "make one believe that they
might be willing to wait to see an improvement in CAD and for
the sustainability of the fall in inflation before they act on
rates."
Interest rate swaps also rose in line with bond yields.
The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 4 bps
to 6.94 percent. The one-year swap rate was 1
bp higher at 7.18 percent.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan;
Editing by Sunil Nair and Anand Basu)