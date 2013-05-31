* 10-year bond yield flat at 7.44 pct * Bond yield hits as much as 7.49 pct, a 2-week high * Economic growth data, RBI governor's comments hurt By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, May 31 Indian government bond yields came off two-week highs on Friday to end flat as some dealers found yields attractive, even as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month were dashed after the economy grew in line with forecasts. The economy grew at 4.8 percent in the January-March quarter, data released on Friday showed, in line with a poll of analysts by Reuters. The data further dashed hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates at its next policy review in mid-June after Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned on Thursday of upside risks to inflation and expressed concern over the high current account deficit. "Post the GDP data today, it looks like no cut in June, and probably suggests an on-hold situation beckons for the RBI," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional head of interest rate and forex strategy at CIMB in Kuala Lumpur. The old benchmark 10-year bond ended unchanged at 7.44 percent. It rose to as much as 7.49 percent earlier in the session, its highest since May 14. Yields have risen 10 basis points (bps) for the week, breaking nine consecutive weeks of declines. It was a second month of gains for bonds in May, with yields dropping 29 bps. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which was part of Friday's auction and will be the new 10-year benchmark from Monday, was up 5 bps at 7.24 percent. Yields rose as investors had been pricing in the prospect that weaker-than-expected economic growth data would bolster chances of a June rate cut after the wholesale price index (WPI) last month fell below 5 percent for the first time in three years. Those bets were further hit by Subbarao's comments on Thursday. The RBI has already cut interest rates by 75 bps this year. Renewed concerns about the rupee, which fell to a eleven-month low on Friday, have also ignited concerns about the funding of the country's current account deficit (CAD). B. Prasanna, chief executive at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, said Subbarao's comments "make one believe that they might be willing to wait to see an improvement in CAD and for the sustainability of the fall in inflation before they act on rates." Interest rate swaps also rose in line with bond yields. The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 4 bps to 6.94 percent. The one-year swap rate was 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent. (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anand Basu)