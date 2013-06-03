* 10-year bond yield flat at 7.24 pct
* Brent crude oil slips below $100/barrel on Monday
* Fin Min says India cannot afford high gold imports
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 3 Indian government bond yields
ended flat on Monday tailing crude oil prices, which recovered
after a sharp drop earlier in the day, and with the government
again voicing concern about gold imports that help widen the
current account deficit.
Yields had risen last week after the central bank Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao warned of upside risks to inflation and
expressed worries over the country's high current account
deficit.
That, along with an in-line March quarter GDP data, has
damped hopes of a further rate cut by the central bank in June,
in addition to the 75 basis points of easing already effected
this year.
Brent crude oil on Monday dipped below $100 a barrel for the
first time in a month on demand worries after Chinese factory
data pointed to slowing momentum in the world's second-biggest
oil consumer.
But the losses were outweighed later by supply worries on
reports that Iran aims to start a nuclear reactor next year,
which the West fears could help Tehran build an atomic bomb.
"The governor's statement made the market realise that they
are overdoing the rally given deposit rates are high and
liquidity deficit. However, I do not expect the yields to move
up 1-2 bps more from current levels given rate cut hopes will
build up as we go into policy mode," said Anoop Verma,
vice-president at Development Credit Bank.
Dealers will closely watch May trade data, expected
early-to-mid-month, to see whether trade deficit widens, which
will be ominous for the country's already high current account
deficit.
India cannot afford high levels of gold imports and may
review its import policy, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said
on Monday, after imports of precious metals jumped more than 150
percent in April.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which is the new
10-year Reuters benchmark bond, ended unchanged at 7.24 percent.
The old benchmark 10-year bond, however,
ended 2 bps higher at 7.46 percent.
Total volumes were lower-than-average at 320.30 billion
rupees.
Interest rate swaps inched higher, adding to the sharp rise
seen last week.
The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 2
basis points to 6.96 percent. The one-year swap rate
was 1 bp higher at 7.19 percent.
