* 10-year bond yield flat at 7.24 pct * Brent crude oil slips below $100/barrel on Monday * Fin Min says India cannot afford high gold imports By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 3 Indian government bond yields ended flat on Monday tailing crude oil prices, which recovered after a sharp drop earlier in the day, and with the government again voicing concern about gold imports that help widen the current account deficit. Yields had risen last week after the central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned of upside risks to inflation and expressed worries over the country's high current account deficit. That, along with an in-line March quarter GDP data, has damped hopes of a further rate cut by the central bank in June, in addition to the 75 basis points of easing already effected this year. Brent crude oil on Monday dipped below $100 a barrel for the first time in a month on demand worries after Chinese factory data pointed to slowing momentum in the world's second-biggest oil consumer. But the losses were outweighed later by supply worries on reports that Iran aims to start a nuclear reactor next year, which the West fears could help Tehran build an atomic bomb. "The governor's statement made the market realise that they are overdoing the rally given deposit rates are high and liquidity deficit. However, I do not expect the yields to move up 1-2 bps more from current levels given rate cut hopes will build up as we go into policy mode," said Anoop Verma, vice-president at Development Credit Bank. Dealers will closely watch May trade data, expected early-to-mid-month, to see whether trade deficit widens, which will be ominous for the country's already high current account deficit. India cannot afford high levels of gold imports and may review its import policy, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, after imports of precious metals jumped more than 150 percent in April. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which is the new 10-year Reuters benchmark bond, ended unchanged at 7.24 percent. The old benchmark 10-year bond, however, ended 2 bps higher at 7.46 percent. Total volumes were lower-than-average at 320.30 billion rupees. Interest rate swaps inched higher, adding to the sharp rise seen last week. The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 2 basis points to 6.96 percent. The one-year swap rate was 1 bp higher at 7.19 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)