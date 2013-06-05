* 10-year bond yield 2 bps higher at 7.21 pct * Crude holds above $103 a barrel * Focus on factory, inflation data due next week By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 5 Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday tracking rising oil prices and as investors booked profits ahead of economic data next week, including inflation and industrial output. A recent rally in debt markets has stalled after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned last week of the risks of high retail inflation and a wide current account deficit, both of which are factors that could prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates in mid-June. Investors are looking ahead at April factory data as well as the wholesale price index (WPI) and the consumer price index (CPI) due next week, which will be key in setting expectations ahead of the policy review. Trade data for May, due ahead of the RBI review, will also be in focus. "Market is awaiting crucial data on the CPI and WPI, both of which could be on the softer side, thereby increasing the chances of increased pace of rate cuts," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "Persistent weak growth data necessitates urgency in making monetary conditions more conducive for stimulating growth agents," Bagla added. Yields on the 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which Reuters considers as the new 10-year benchmark, ended 2 basis points higher at 7.21 percent. The old benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points up at 7.41 percent. Bonds retreated from gains made on Tuesday, when investors had cheered the central bank's bond purchase announcements and hoped the government would soon hike its debt investment limits for foreign investors by $5 billion. Bonds were hit as Brent crude held above $103 a barrel on Wednesday after South Korea's sweetened incentives for non-Middle East crude oil imports heightened demand prospects, and fuel stockpiles in the United States declined sharply. Total volumes were average at 505.1 billion rupees. Interest rate swaps rose. The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 3 basis points to 6.91 percent. The one-year swap rate was 2 bps higher at 7.16 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)